Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.
USA BMX is a national program that will help implement the new sport of bicycle racing at the new Mylan Park facility.
“It’s a racing program. So youth cycling, there’s practices, there’s coaching, there’s regular races, there’s leagues,” said Justin Travis, USA BMX Director of New Facility Development. “Imagine if you will, a baseball league or a soccer league in a program, but put these kids on bikes.”
Senator Joe Manchin announced back in July that $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would be set aside for the project with 20% of that to be matched by the community.New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
Planned amenities for the park include:
- New multipurpose sports field
- BMX freestyle park
- BMX race track (USA BMX sanctioned)
- Jump flow lines
- Pump track
- Skills playground
- Pump playground
- Two new pavilions
- Trail loop around the entire complex
- Renovated parking lot
- Wheelchair/reduced mobility accessible
The yet-to-be-named bicycling race track should be open sometime next year.
