Morgantown, WV

Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown

By Sam Kirk, Chris Marrs
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.

USA BMX is a national program that will help implement the new sport of bicycle racing at the new Mylan Park facility.

“It’s a racing program. So youth cycling, there’s practices, there’s coaching, there’s regular races, there’s leagues,” said Justin Travis, USA BMX Director of New Facility Development. “Imagine if you will, a baseball league or a soccer league in a program, but put these kids on bikes.”

Senator Joe Manchin announced back in July that $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would be set aside for the project with 20% of that to be matched by the community.

Planned site for the Mylan Park BMX facility (WBOY image)

Planned amenities for the park include:

  • New multipurpose sports field
  • BMX freestyle park
  • BMX race track (USA BMX sanctioned)
  • Jump flow lines
  • Pump track
  • Skills playground
  • Pump playground
  • Two new pavilions
  • Trail loop around the entire complex
  • Renovated parking lot
  • Wheelchair/reduced mobility accessible

The yet-to-be-named bicycling race track should be open sometime next year.

