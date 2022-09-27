Read full article on original website
Related
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
King Charles III is now on the throne — but who were King Charles I and King Charles II?
Before the former Prince Charles took the British throne, some royal experts wondered if he would use one of his other names, George, when he became king. However, he styled himself as King Charles III, making him the first King Charles to rule what is today known as the United Kingdom in more than three centuries.
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steven Roberts: GOP holds a loaded gun on Democrats — crime
This New York Times headline captures an important inflection point in the current political campaign: "GOP Redoubles Efforts to Tie Democrats to High Crime Rates." With less than six weeks left before the midterm elections, battle lines are drawn. Democrats are emphasizing two words: abortion and Trump. Republicans counter with two words of their own: inflation and crime. Three of those themes have dominated the debate for months. What's new is the GOP's ferocious focus on law and order, and the latest ABC/Washington Post poll...
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles III: The truth behind the supposed animal sacrifice at his proclamation
Following an unexpected appearance at King Charles III's proclamation in Wales, a claim has arisen on social media that the pomp and pageantry included a barbaric ritual. On 11th September, King Charles visited Wales for the first time as Monarch, where His Majesty attended Cardiff Castle for his proclamation. A...
msn.com
Could Hitler have faked his own death and fled to America?
Slide 1 of 30: This conspiracy theory, which many believe to be true, is based on the belief that Adolf Hitler was able to flee the city of Berlin in 1945 with the help of his wife. Although not taken seriously by historians, this theory seems to have gained even more followers with the emergence of the internet and the ease of spreading false information. In this gallery you'll get to know the theory in detail. Click on the next picture and take a look.You may also like: 30 moments of pure bad luck!
NOLA.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to London for a meeting this week. Was he in first class?
Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to London on Thursday to meet with business executives – and attend Sunday’s Saints-Vikings game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He returns on Monday. So did the governor travel first class?. That seems a relevant question given the furor over New Orleans Mayor LaToya...
Comments / 0