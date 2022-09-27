Read full article on original website
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
NBC Miami
High-Speed Crash Left Hallandale Man Critically Hurt, Hollywood Driver Facing 10 Charges: BSO
One driver is recovering from serious injuries while another is in jail facing 10 charges following a high-speed collision in West Park, court records show. Clayan Renaldo Millwood, 35, was driving 72 MPH in a 35 MPH zone about 5 a.m. June 6, according to the arrest report. His 2009...
WSVN-TV
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
Woman wanted for stealing pricey pooch arrested, PBSO says
A woman wanted for stealing a pricey pooch from a local pet store in West Palm Beach has been arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach
Deputies say Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home.
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
cw34.com
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
cbs12.com
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
cw34.com
Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
wlrn.org
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees
Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
calleochonews.com
Man arrested for a voyeurism act at Walmart
The man was arrested for voyeurism after he was caught on camera placing his phone underneath the victim’s dress. After a man was captured on camera in a voyeurism act at the North Lauderdale Walmart, authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office started looking for the offender. Fortunately, the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
Dump Truck Slams Into Overpass on Florida's Turnpike in Broward
A dump truck slammed into an overpass on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward Tuesday, causing a closure and heavy backups. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sheridan Street. Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the dump truck crashed into the Sheridan Street...
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
