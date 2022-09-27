ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Traffic Stopper: Officers chase dog through traffic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A wayward dog led officers on a wild chase on Friday morning. The West Palm Beach Police Department said an officer on patrol, Lt. A.J. Bullard, saw the terrier-mix darting in-and-out of traffic on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and even I-95. Lt. Bullard stopped traffic and drivers tried to assist the officer by getting out of their cars to chase the dog. But two legs were no match for four, the police department said Bullard had to call for backup just to prevent the dog from getting hit or crashing into each other to avoid hitting the dog.
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
Missing man from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department found Darion Cooley safe. A purple alert was issued for him on Sept. 29. He was missing for four days. There is no further information on where Cooley was for the four days he was missing.
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees

Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
Man arrested for a voyeurism act at Walmart

The man was arrested for voyeurism after he was caught on camera placing his phone underneath the victim’s dress. After a man was captured on camera in a voyeurism act at the North Lauderdale Walmart, authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office started looking for the offender. Fortunately, the...
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
Dump Truck Slams Into Overpass on Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A dump truck slammed into an overpass on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward Tuesday, causing a closure and heavy backups. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Sheridan Street. Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the dump truck crashed into the Sheridan Street...
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
