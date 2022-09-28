Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers find themselves playing against an opponent they have seen a lot of success against over the years. Including the playoffs, the Panthers are 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, they're second-best winning percentage against any team in the NFL. That success has been ever more visible over the last six matchups, where the Panthers are a perfect 6-0 with all wins coming by double digits.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO