AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Robison, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by her faithful and loving family and is now enjoying her glorified body in paradise with her savior, Christ Jesus. “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…” Matthew 25:35.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO