Charlotte, NC

WCNC

The 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk is right around the corner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte (dsagreatercharlotte.org) is uniting for a common cause to raise funds at the 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! The "Buddy Walk" is October 15th and UNC Charlotte's stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Waxhaw Fire Department testing new, safer firefighting foam

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Fire Department is using a new, safer, and greener product to fight fires. "We were sort of a guinea pig. And they won't sure if it was gonna work," fire chief Gregory Sharpe said. The product is a wetting agent manufactured by Greenfire, a...
WAXHAW, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Take a trip to Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

How to report an outage in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ian made landfall as a hurricane on the South Carolina coast Friday and was expected to cause damage, including high winds, heavy rains and flash floods. While most of the storm has moved out of the Charlotte area, there are still impacts being felt, chiefly with power outages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Keeping food in your fridge safe during a power outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your power goes out, you want to make sure the food in your fridge is still safe to eat so you don't get sick. According to the FDA, you should keep your fridge and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. You can keep dry or block ice in your fridge to help keep food cold for longer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get a vanity that fits your style and bathroom space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to luxury vanities, no one wants to wait on supply chain slowdowns or shipping delays. The good news is with Vanderloc you don't have to. Vanderloc builds their custom-made luxury bath vanities right here in the Charlotte allowing you to get your vanity made and delivered in just thirty days. Crafted with you in mind, they're designed to be functional and elegant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Storm damage: Ian causes flooding, brings down trees across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ian, which made landfall in South Carolina Friday, caused flooding, storm surge, and wind damage across both North Carolina and South Carolina Friday. Across the Carolinas, roughly 216,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power Saturday morning. Around Charlotte, Ian caused mostly wind and tree damage. Some...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police crisis team responds to increasing mental health calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. In 2019, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a Community Policing Crisis Response Team. The team was created to respond to 911 calls that involve mental health issues, that aren't necessarily criminal matters. "Police services include any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Mother of All Baby Showers is tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Mother of All Baby Showers® was created with parents at the helm. They connect new parents and parents-to-be with others in the local area, and local and national resources as well, thus creating a strong, accessible support system. Their national events also aim to celebrate pregnancy and parenthood — however, the way they do so is far different than the traditional baby shower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Museums
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

Come in and relax at Replay Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a new hot spot in the Fort Mill, SC - the Kingsley area that people just love to frequent. It’s called Replay Brewing. Here with more are Jason and Leah Tellier owners of Replay Brewing. They invite you to come and enjoy craft...
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Early planning underway for potential new transit hub in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early planning is underway for a potential new transit hub in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials presented the idea to city leaders at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Fallen CMPD Mia Goodwin honored with memorial bridge. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

