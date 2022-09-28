Read full article on original website
Despite weather, Disney on Ice not canceled leaving some ticketholders frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Disney on Ice ticket holders are upset after the show at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte was not canceled despite severe weather. North Carolina was placed under a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of Ian's arrival. According to two people who WCNC Charlotte spoke with,...
The 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk is right around the corner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte (dsagreatercharlotte.org) is uniting for a common cause to raise funds at the 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! The "Buddy Walk" is October 15th and UNC Charlotte's stadium.
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian came toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph Friday, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
Waxhaw Fire Department testing new, safer firefighting foam
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Fire Department is using a new, safer, and greener product to fight fires. "We were sort of a guinea pig. And they won't sure if it was gonna work," fire chief Gregory Sharpe said. The product is a wetting agent manufactured by Greenfire, a...
Hundreds of flights canceled at Charlotte airport due to Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 300 flights were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Charlotte metro area Friday. As of 5:15 p.m., 314 flights at Charlotte Douglas were canceled, according to the flight-tracking...
Take a trip to Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
How to report an outage in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ian made landfall as a hurricane on the South Carolina coast Friday and was expected to cause damage, including high winds, heavy rains and flash floods. While most of the storm has moved out of the Charlotte area, there are still impacts being felt, chiefly with power outages.
Keeping food in your fridge safe during a power outage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your power goes out, you want to make sure the food in your fridge is still safe to eat so you don't get sick. According to the FDA, you should keep your fridge and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. You can keep dry or block ice in your fridge to help keep food cold for longer.
Get a vanity that fits your style and bathroom space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to luxury vanities, no one wants to wait on supply chain slowdowns or shipping delays. The good news is with Vanderloc you don't have to. Vanderloc builds their custom-made luxury bath vanities right here in the Charlotte allowing you to get your vanity made and delivered in just thirty days. Crafted with you in mind, they're designed to be functional and elegant.
Duke Energy investigating thousands of power outages in Charlotte area as Hurricane Ian hits Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 300,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, including nearly at least 21,000 in the Charlotte area, as Hurricane Ian hammers the Carolinas with heavy rain, high winds and devastating storm surge in coastal areas. According to Duke Energy's outage map, at least 339,000 customers...
Storm damage: Ian causes flooding, brings down trees across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ian, which made landfall in South Carolina Friday, caused flooding, storm surge, and wind damage across both North Carolina and South Carolina Friday. Across the Carolinas, roughly 216,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power Saturday morning. Around Charlotte, Ian caused mostly wind and tree damage. Some...
Romance scam unravels after man caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag of cash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is at the center of a romance scam that took $1.5 million from women who thought they were in love. It’s a scheme that stretched all the way to Africa and only unraveled after a man was caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag full of cash.
No threat to public after suspicious package found at Harris Teeter in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A possible suspicious package the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating at a Harris Teeter in south Charlotte was found empty on Friday morning, officers said. Officers said there is no threat to the public at this time. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated everyone out...
Charlotte police crisis team responds to increasing mental health calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. In 2019, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a Community Policing Crisis Response Team. The team was created to respond to 911 calls that involve mental health issues, that aren't necessarily criminal matters. "Police services include any...
The Mother of All Baby Showers is tonight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Mother of All Baby Showers® was created with parents at the helm. They connect new parents and parents-to-be with others in the local area, and local and national resources as well, thus creating a strong, accessible support system. Their national events also aim to celebrate pregnancy and parenthood — however, the way they do so is far different than the traditional baby shower.
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
Come in and relax at Replay Brewing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a new hot spot in the Fort Mill, SC - the Kingsley area that people just love to frequent. It’s called Replay Brewing. Here with more are Jason and Leah Tellier owners of Replay Brewing. They invite you to come and enjoy craft...
Early planning underway for potential new transit hub in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early planning is underway for a potential new transit hub in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials presented the idea to city leaders at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Fallen CMPD Mia Goodwin honored with memorial bridge. The...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
