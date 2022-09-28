ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Comments / 0

Related
salemstate.edu

Service Saturday

Service Saturdays are back! The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is excited to partner with the Community Service Initiative (CSI) to bring back this SSU tradition. They are thrilled to provide this opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to volunteer and meaningfully connect with community leaders in the North Shore.
SALEM, MA
salemstate.edu

Greek Week Hazing Prevention Speaker

This presentation will include the origins of hazing and what the hazing laws are in Massachusetts. Inform students what hazing activities are and develop bystander intervention techniques to stop hazing before it starts. This event will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 from 5-6 pm at the Ellison Campus Center...
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy