Read full article on original website
Related
Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration
The City of Loveland said it is being forced to shut down one of its open spaces because of illegal homeless camps. City crews and police recently removed 35 unauthorized camps from the King's Crossing Natural Area.The director of Loveland's parks and recreation department says the damage to the space is so significant, they need to close it for restoration.The King's Crossing closure begins Friday. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through it will remain open.
Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days
"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
brightonco.gov
Fifth Annual Fiber Arts Show coming to The Armory
Come to The Armory Performing Arts Center on November 4 and 5 for the Fifth Annual Brighton Fiber Arts Show. The celebration of needle and thread will showcase quilts, crochet, knitting and needlework. The People’s Choice Awards will also be awarded for each category. Doors at the Armory (300 Strong Street) will be open for the show from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and from 12 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. This event is free for the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apt. explosion, light rail derailment hurt Aurora businesses
Gina Di Tullio has food allergies. She says it's hard to find restaurants that serve food she can eat, so she decided it was time to open her own gluten-free vegan bakery and cafe. She found a space in the Parkside Eatery; a food hall located on Alameda and Sable in Aurora that is near, the light rail and shares a lot with the Parkside Collective Apartment Building. She figured the residents of the Parkside Collective and light rail commuters would be a good customer base. "It was nice. I did a little bit of canvassing. I put some cookies and...
lyonsrecorder.org
Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county
Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction
The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing.
Family shares story of hope after Castle Rock baby born at 23 weeks
A Castle Rock family is sharing their story of hope after their baby was born at 23 weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
milehighcre.com
Three New Businesses Join Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton
Three new businesses are joining Palizzi Marketplace, a neighborhood shopping center in Brighton. The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army all signed new leases this summer. Molly Bayer, a retail specialist with CBRE, is representing the shopping center’s owner, Westwood Financial, in marketing the property and arranged...
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
1310kfka.com
Greeley-Evans School Board member resigns
Greeley-Evans School Board member Pepper Mueller is resigning. The Greeley Tribune reports Mueller’s husband accepted a position in Boulder, and the family will be moving soon. Mueller was first elected in 2019. Applicants can start applying for her seat on October 10. The board hopes to make their pick to fill the seat by mid-November. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
The tragic history of Lafayette’s 1st public pool
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth-grade teacher was finally able to take his students on a field trip after years of COVID restrictions to teach them a lesson in Hispanic history. Mr. Vargas and a bus full of elementary kids headed to Rose Lueras swimming pool in Lafayette. The...
5280.com
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace
For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
Fundraiser for Arvada Police officer killed during domestic disturbance call
ARVADA, Colo. — A fundraiser will be held for Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was shot and killed during a response to a domestic disturbance call. The fundraiser will be held at the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. The event is...
Comments / 0