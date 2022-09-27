ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

CBS Denver

Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration

The City of Loveland said it is being forced to shut down one of its open spaces because of illegal homeless camps. City crews and police recently removed 35 unauthorized camps from the King's Crossing Natural Area.The director of Loveland's parks and recreation department says the damage to the space is so significant, they need to close it for restoration.The King's Crossing closure begins Friday. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through it will remain open.
LOVELAND, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
brightonco.gov

Fifth Annual Fiber Arts Show coming to The Armory

Come to The Armory Performing Arts Center on November 4 and 5 for the Fifth Annual Brighton Fiber Arts Show. The celebration of needle and thread will showcase quilts, crochet, knitting and needlework. The People’s Choice Awards will also be awarded for each category. Doors at the Armory (300 Strong Street) will be open for the show from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and from 12 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. This event is free for the public.
BRIGHTON, CO
City
Brighton, CO
City
Thornton, CO
Brighton, CO
Government
City
Orchard, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Apt. explosion, light rail derailment hurt Aurora businesses

Gina Di Tullio has food allergies. She says it's hard to find restaurants that serve food she can eat, so she decided it was time to open her own gluten-free vegan bakery and cafe. She found a space in the Parkside Eatery; a food hall located on Alameda and Sable in Aurora that is near, the light rail and shares a lot with the Parkside Collective Apartment Building.  She figured the residents of the Parkside Collective and light rail commuters would be a good customer base. "It was nice. I did a little bit of canvassing. I put some cookies and...
AURORA, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county

Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
#Live Stream
milehighcre.com

Three New Businesses Join Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton

Three new businesses are joining Palizzi Marketplace, a neighborhood shopping center in Brighton. The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army all signed new leases this summer. Molly Bayer, a retail specialist with CBRE, is representing the shopping center’s owner, Westwood Financial, in marketing the property and arranged...
BRIGHTON, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans School Board member resigns

Greeley-Evans School Board member Pepper Mueller is resigning. The Greeley Tribune reports Mueller’s husband accepted a position in Boulder, and the family will be moving soon. Mueller was first elected in 2019. Applicants can start applying for her seat on October 10. The board hopes to make their pick to fill the seat by mid-November. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
News Break
Politics
KDVR.com

The tragic history of Lafayette’s 1st public pool

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A fifth-grade teacher was finally able to take his students on a field trip after years of COVID restrictions to teach them a lesson in Hispanic history. Mr. Vargas and a bus full of elementary kids headed to Rose Lueras swimming pool in Lafayette. The...
LAFAYETTE, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO

