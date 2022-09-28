Students get their hands dirty as 2022 Environmental Field Day teaches cause and effect on soil, water

With fall finally here, what better plan than to take in a local corn maze or pick out the perfect pumpkin for carving? Look no further than Legacy Farms in Mocksville, NC. At Legacy Farms, they are celebrating their open day on Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a variety of attractions . For the Hernandez family, this has been a dream in the making. Angela stated, "We are a family-owned and operated business wanting to share our passion for outdoor fun with others." We are passionate about making lasting memories and wanted to create a place that helps others do the same. "

