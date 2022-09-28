Students get their hands dirty as 2022 Environmental Field Day teaches cause and effect on soil, water

Read full article on original website
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Commissioners request state funding to address arsenic concerns
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County is pursuing outside funding sources to address higher-than-normal arsenic levels in several drinking water wells in the Laboratory Road area south of Lincolnton. Levels there have measured as much as 30 times the Environmental Protection Agency regulatory standard of 10 parts per billion. Multiple factors...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'It makes a big difference': Doosan Bobcat employees support community projects through volunteer efforts
Yokefellow Ministries got a helping hand from Doosan Bobcat employees as a group of volunteers was part of several projects in Iredell County and many across the country for Doosan Days of Community Service events. According to the company, more than 425 took part nationally. “The group from Doosan Bobcat...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health Department receives state award
During the North Carolina Public Health Association’s annual Fall Educational Conference, (hosted Sept. 14-15 in Wilmington) the Iredell County Health Department received the Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department of the Year Award for a county population greater than 59,999. Buncombe County Health Department was the only other health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Legacy Farms Grand Opening
With fall finally here, what better plan than to take in a local corn maze or pick out the perfect pumpkin for carving? Look no further than Legacy Farms in Mocksville, NC. At Legacy Farms, they are celebrating their open day on Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a variety of attractions . For the Hernandez family, this has been a dream in the making. Angela stated, "We are a family-owned and operated business wanting to share our passion for outdoor fun with others." We are passionate about making lasting memories and wanted to create a place that helps others do the same. "
Local arborist urges homeowners to check trees ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — As the Carolinas prepare for the potential remnants from Hurricane Ian, there are things experts say people could be doing around the yard in advance. “If we get 4 to 6 inches of rain with this hurricane and then we have wind, it can be a problem with these trees,” arborist Nathan Morrison said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'A chance to grow': Mooresville welcomes more space, clearing of air with new facility
Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani stepped to the microphone, looked out to the crowd, over to other members of the Mooresville Police Department, and then back at new police headquarters. “How cool is this?” he excitedly asked the crowd. Tuesday marked the official opening of the Mooresville Police Department’s new...
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir: Be prepared for flooding, power outages
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — The latest storm tracker update predicts that Tropical Storm Ian is headed for western North Carolina tomorrow. The storm could bring heavy rain and wind that might cause flooding and power outages in Lenoir and the region. City of Lenoir staff is preparing...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
Hickory couple rides out Hurricane in Florida during vacation
The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar as of September 29. Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. Updated: 4 hours ago. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of...
davidson.edu
Landslide Threat Ever-Present During Hurricane Season
Forecasts predict the remnants of Hurricane Ian will dump seven inches of rainfall on the North Carolina mountains when the storm makes its way into the region later this week. The estimates are cause for concern and raise the potential for flash flooding and landslides. Brad Johnson, associate professor and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville lands in inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking
On Wednesday, Fortune Well launched the inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking, highlighting areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Statesville was ranked 24th but wasn't the only North Carolina town to...
Stanly News & Press
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
whqr.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
How to report an outage in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ian made landfall as a hurricane on the South Carolina coast Friday and was expected to cause damage, including high winds, heavy rains and flash floods. While most of the storm has moved out of the Charlotte area, there are still impacts being felt, chiefly with power outages.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
wccbcharlotte.com
Emergency Officials Hold A Joint Press Conference To Discuss The Potential Impacts Of Hurricane Ian In The Charlotte Area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency Officials prepare for the potential effects of Hurricane Ian, including power outages and flooding in Charlotte. Residents are advised to prepare for possible power outages estimated to last about 24-48 hours. Essential items to keep on hand include:. candles. batteries. first aid kit. non-perishable food...
wccbcharlotte.com
Breakaway Music Festival Postponed Due to Approaching Storm
CONCORD, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival scheduled for this weekend has been postponed because of the expected tropical storm conditions. Organizers posted on their web site: “Due to unsafe weather conditions in and around the Charlotte/Concord areas caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to postpone Breakaway Carolina.”
lakenormanpublications.com
Holy Spirit joining National Life Chain
DENVER – Holy Spirit Catholic Church is participating in the 35th annual National Life Chain event Sunday, Oct. 2. Each year, life chains form in cities nationwide to make a public, prayerful, peaceful stand for life. The silent, prayerful demonstration of families holding pro-life messages will take place on the church lawn from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Comments / 0