Champaign County, IL

Habitat for Humanity opening ReStore in new location

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County is set to open its new ReStore this weekend after moving it to a new location.

The ReStore is a home improvement resale shop that sells donated, gently-used furniture, applicances, cabinets, home accessories, building materials and more at discounted prices. Proceeds from the store provide funding for local home building efforts.

The ReStore operated for more than a decade at 119 East University Avenue in downtown Champaign, but Habitat for Humanity is set to open a new location for the ReStore: 1914 Glenn Park Drive, a 25,000 square-foot former County Market. Although the grand opening will be Saturday, the new location is already accepting donations.

Habitat for Humanity said moving the store allows them to consolidate all of their operations under one roof, which include the ReStore, administrative offices and home construction program.

The store’s hours on Glenn Park Drive will be as listed:

  • Sunday: Closed
  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at the back of the building during store hours and during an extended donation hour between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Habitat for Humanity is also picking up larger items for free; pickups can be scheduled by calling 217-359-0507.

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has been fundraising to help cover the cost of renovating the former grocery store into a space that fits their needs and operations. Donations from Neiman Foods and Barbara and Terry England are covering half the predicted cost while donations from the community will cover the remaining $150,000. People wanting to donate can do so by clicking here .

