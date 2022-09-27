ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
Out-of-control burn in Rusk County destroys property

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a fire caused by the burning of brush led to several structures being destroyed Thursday. They said around 2:37 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and the New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire threatening other property on CR 417D, off Loop 571.
4 Lufkin firefighters deploying to assist Florida after Hurricane Ian

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said four Lufkin firefighters are being deployed to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Larry Tutt, Firefighter Blaine Byrum, and Firefighter Jose Grenados are leaving Friday afternoon and will be reporting to a staging area in Orlando later this weekend. Once they reach Orlando, they will be given assignments in storm-damaged areas.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The drought experienced across Texas has been devastating to those in the cattle industry. Cattlemen at the East Texas State Fair described their experiences. “It’s been a rough year to be in the cattle business.”. Secretary Treasurer of the East Texas Longhorn Association Lana Hightower...
Wood County Massive Tire Fire

The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season.
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore

TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route. “To finally see that project funded, our commission sign off on it, and pre-construction meeting held last week in Lufkin, and to see that equipment start moving in out there, it’s very exciting,” TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks said.
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
See You At The Pole 2022

Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
