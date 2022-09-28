Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
localocnews.com
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Back to Bass-ics
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Back to Bass-ics
localocnews.com
Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity
Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity
localocnews.com
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
localocnews.com
San Clemente High Student Publishes Children’s Book to Promote Self-Acceptance
San Clemente High Student Publishes Children's Book to Promote Self-Acceptance
localocnews.com
The OC Public Libraries present Teen Fest 2022 featuring author Dana Schwartz
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 30, 2022) – During the month of October, OC Public Libraries will celebrate TeenFest, an annual series of library events celebrating teens! TeenFest aligns with the American Library Association’s TeenTober, a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October. The events aim to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 30, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around...
localocnews.com
Local E-Bike Shop Looks to Educate Riders, Community
Local E-Bike Shop Looks to Educate Riders, Community
localocnews.com
O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
localocnews.com
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 2022-2023 Jazz Series with Samara Joy on Saturday, October 1, 2022
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents rising jazz vocalist Samara Joy, in two performances, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Samueli Theater, as part of their Jazz series for the 2022/2023 season. With her Verve Records debut, Linger Awhile, 22-year-old Samara Joy makes her...
localocnews.com
Stone Soul Motown Tribute Band at Marina Park Oct. 2
The Newport Beach City Arts Council presents a free concert by classic soul and Motown tribute band Stone Soul on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula. Stone Soul is an eight-piece, horn-blowing, foot-stomping classic soul and Motown tribute band. With their snazzy suits and spot-on renditions of familiar hits, Stone Soul will have audiences dancing The Jerk, The Mashed Potatoes and The Twist to smash hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Otis Redding, James Brown and more.
localocnews.com
Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting
On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
localocnews.com
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
localocnews.com
Council Candidates Address Plans to Work with Business Community at Chamber of Commerce Forum
Council Candidates Address Plans to Work with Business Community at Chamber of Commerce Forum
localocnews.com
John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025
John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025
localocnews.com
Wake Up to Good Morning, Los Alamitos! on October 19
Back by popular demand, the Good Morning, Los Alamitos! program invites all City residents, businesses, and members of the community to attend this informative event. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the City of Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street. Attendees can expect to meet City Staff, including City Manager, Chet Simmons and Members of the City Council along with other key City Personnel across the various City departments.
localocnews.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
localocnews.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
