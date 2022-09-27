Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
Masks no longer required on MCTS buses
Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the community's COVID-19 risk level dropped to "low."
cwbradio.com
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
Milwaukee hospital staff who cited religious reasons for not being vaccinated must reapply for exemption
Employees of a Milwaukee-based health care provider who cited religious reasons for opting out of a mandated coronavirus vaccination are now required to receive a shot or reapply for an exemption. The previous exemption has expired for impacted staff at Froedtert Health. The health care provider says the move is...
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
wpr.org
Milwaukee County executive warns of future budget problems without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It’s a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
spectrumnews1.com
'A rewarding feeling': Milwaukee's new fashion school gives students a chance to break into the industry
MILWAUKEE — On a Monday night, Lynne Dixon-Speller kicked off what was her third semester teaching at the Edessa School of Fashion in Milwaukee. Edessa School of Fashion started classes in January 2022. It was founded by Lynne Dixon-Speller, who named it after her grandmother. It’s the first new...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida
FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Why he was free on bail before parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks' involvement in the criminal justice system began long before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. At the time he's alleged to have driven his SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60, he had two open cases in Milwaukee County. In fact, just days before the parade tragedy, Brooks was released in Milwaukee County on $1,000 bond.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Change of venue fight
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Long before the start of the trial for Darrell Brooks, 40, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, some had questions about whether he could receive a fair trial in Waukesha County. In February, Brooks' lawyers at...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
Milwaukee residents allowed to rake leaves into curb lanes starting Oct. 1
Starting Saturday, Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes. The city will begin collecting leaves from the curb lanes on Oct. 17.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Ozaukee County; hundreds gear up
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - It is an annual event that benefits a great cause – and it is back in Ozaukee County on Saturday, Oct. 1. FOX6's Brhett Vickery learned more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Port Washington.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Where to find the best Milwaukee-style pizzas
MILWAUKEE - There's Chicago-style and New York-style, but what's the official Milwaukee-style pizza? Most would describe it as a cracker-thin crust, cut into squares. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with where to find some of the best Milwaukee-style pizzas!
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
