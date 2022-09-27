ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County COVID masking changes; bus riders can go maskless

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County updated its masking policy after the CDC lowered the COVID-19 community risk level to "low" on Thursday, Sept. 29. Effective Friday, Sept. 30, masking will no longer be required at the Courthouse Complex for employees and for all visitors. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida

FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Why he was free on bail before parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks' involvement in the criminal justice system began long before the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. At the time he's alleged to have driven his SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring more than 60, he had two open cases in Milwaukee County. In fact, just days before the parade tragedy, Brooks was released in Milwaukee County on $1,000 bond.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Change of venue fight

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Long before the start of the trial for Darrell Brooks, 40, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, some had questions about whether he could receive a fair trial in Waukesha County. In February, Brooks' lawyers at...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Where to find the best Milwaukee-style pizzas

MILWAUKEE - There's Chicago-style and New York-style, but what's the official Milwaukee-style pizza? Most would describe it as a cracker-thin crust, cut into squares. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with where to find some of the best Milwaukee-style pizzas!
MILWAUKEE, WI

