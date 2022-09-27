ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning Oct. 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments.
