Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Related
DeSoto Times Today
New tattoo business hopes to benefit Hernando community
Flea and Natasha Watts recently opened their tattoo studio EzFlea Tattoos in Hernando after Flea’s 16 years in the tattoo industry. Natasha said they decided on the location in Hernando on Monteith Avenue after considering several cities in DeSoto County. “Flea has been tattooing for 16 years,” Natasha said....
localmemphis.com
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.
Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
Memphis tourists mistaken for bus full of migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A bus full of senior citizens from Memphis was followed for miles by an off-duty National Guard officer after the group was mistaken for illegal immigrants headed to Cape Cod, according to hotel employees and media reports. Eric Zmuda, the manager of the Admiralty Inn and Suites in Falmouth, Massachusetts, said it […]
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this week
If you've been looking for another place to save on food and other grocery items, you may be interested to learn that a major wholesale supermarket chain will be opening another new grocery store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
localmemphis.com
Las Americas providing youth with education and Hispanic outlet in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greg Diaz created Las Americas because when he came to America, he didn’t know anyone or the language very well. “My mother brought me to America when I was 12 years old and I got here on a Friday so on Wednesday she put me in the school system, I didn’t know the language, I didn’t know anyone and it was very tough,” Diaz said. “So, even at a young age I promised God that if I was ever given an opportunity to do for other kids what no one was doing for me, I would.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city
Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
St. Jude Ironman Competition to shut down dozens of roads this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 St. Jude Ironman Competition is set for Oct. 1 in Memphis. Roughly 3,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, a late-season race. The event will also shut down over two dozen roads around Shelby Farms and other areas of Shelby County on Saturday.
obms.us
Olive Branch Ranks Among Top 15 Suburbs In America
Olive Branch has been recognized as one of the best places to live near a large city in 2022. SmartAsset.com analyzed locations that are within a 15-minute to one-hour drive of a large city (defined as a population of 250,000 or more). They compared data for 13 metrics across three categories: jobs, affordability, and livability. We are proud of our City! #MyCityofOB.
Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels
Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
actionnews5.com
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WMC) - A group of senior citizens from Memphis were allegedly harassed by a Massachusetts National Guard soldier while visiting Cape Cod. The Cape Cod Times reports Christopher Hoffman, 51, followed the tour bus for more than 10 miles along Cape Cod. When the group pulled into a hotel, he approached them.
Comments / 0