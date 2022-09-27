Read full article on original website
NDOT recommends routes for Saturday's Husker game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided maps of the best routes for getting to and from Memorial Stadium. It also took the opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of drowsy driving: "The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that being too tired behind the wheel is a dangerous issue. A full day of cheering on the Husker football team in and around Lincoln can zap your energy and hinder your judgement while driving, putting yourself and others at risk."
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 30 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Frost and Freeze Explained
As September draws to a close and we enter October, signs that the weather is changing is all around. Soon enough, the colors on the leaves will begin to change. One other indicator of the changing seasons is the beginning of frost and freezes. The first sign of those occurred last night, when temperatures dropped into the 30s for many overnight. For some communities in northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa, the temperature got to the freezing level. Carroll, Iowa even made it into the 20s!
Adoption Option: Frankie at Midlands Humane Society
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Frankie! She is a six-month-old spayed female Hound Mix. Frankie came to Midlands in Council Bluffs as a stray. She was a bit nervous at first, but she warmed up well and showed her happy, playful puppy side. Midlands says that Frankie would...
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
Cheap Eats: The Churro Spot
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Here at KMTV, we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This week's Cheap Eats highlights a new Mexican restaurant here in the metro. The Churro Spot opened its doors this year, but the owner has been selling his fried doughy dessert for years. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked out his sweet treats and more in this week's Cheap Eats.
New defensive coordinator Bill Busch praises mental resiliency of defense ahead of Huskers-Hoosiers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Interim Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke to the media for the first time in his new role Wednesday. "A lot of good things are going on," he said. "We have had two great days. We had competition Tuesday and turnover Wednesday." He said the...
Game Night High School Football Highlights 9/30/22
OMAHA (KMTV) — What a crazy night it turned out to be in high school football as #1 Omaha Westside was upset at North Platte, while Gretna rallied from 23 down in the 2nd half to beat Bellevue West. Plus, Creighton Prep, Millard West, Elkhorn, Roncalli, Ashland-Greenwood & others...
High school football: Millard South, Skutt Catholic earn home wins Thursday
OMAHA (KMTV) — Millard South & Omaha Skutt Catholic both earned wins at home on Thursday night. The #9 Patriots just edged out Lincoln East, 22-21. Meanwhile, the 6th ranked Skyhawks defeated #7 Lincoln Pius X, 23-8. Click on the video above to watch the highlights!
