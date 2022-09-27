ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

3 News Now

NDOT recommends routes for Saturday's Husker game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided maps of the best routes for getting to and from Memorial Stadium. It also took the opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of drowsy driving: "The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that being too tired behind the wheel is a dangerous issue. A full day of cheering on the Husker football team in and around Lincoln can zap your energy and hinder your judgement while driving, putting yourself and others at risk."
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | September 30 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, September 30, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
3 News Now

Frost and Freeze Explained

As September draws to a close and we enter October, signs that the weather is changing is all around. Soon enough, the colors on the leaves will begin to change. One other indicator of the changing seasons is the beginning of frost and freezes. The first sign of those occurred last night, when temperatures dropped into the 30s for many overnight. For some communities in northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa, the temperature got to the freezing level. Carroll, Iowa even made it into the 20s!
3 News Now

Adoption Option: Frankie at Midlands Humane Society

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Frankie! She is a six-month-old spayed female Hound Mix. Frankie came to Midlands in Council Bluffs as a stray. She was a bit nervous at first, but she warmed up well and showed her happy, playful puppy side. Midlands says that Frankie would...
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
KMTV 3 News Now

Cheap Eats: The Churro Spot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Here at KMTV, we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. This week's Cheap Eats highlights a new Mexican restaurant here in the metro. The Churro Spot opened its doors this year, but the owner has been selling his fried doughy dessert for years. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole checked out his sweet treats and more in this week's Cheap Eats.
3 News Now

Game Night High School Football Highlights 9/30/22

OMAHA (KMTV) — What a crazy night it turned out to be in high school football as #1 Omaha Westside was upset at North Platte, while Gretna rallied from 23 down in the 2nd half to beat Bellevue West. Plus, Creighton Prep, Millard West, Elkhorn, Roncalli, Ashland-Greenwood & others...
