Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

Filipino filmmaker's dream project heads to Bay Area theaters

DALY CITY – A new action-comedy film made by a Bay Area Filipino filmmaker will make its debut this weekend in the hometown where he grew up.Patricio Ginelsa directed "Lumpia with a Vengeance."Before the film's national release, it was screened and paneled at Comic-Con in San Diego over the summer, receiving rave reviews. "I think people are really hungry for these types of films," said Ginelsa.The film, with a mostly Filipino and Asian-American cast and crew comes at a time when Asian American and Pacific Islander representation remains low.A study by USC shows between 2007 and 2019, AAPI characters only accounted...
DALY CITY, CA
Eater

How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon's Food Before It's Gone (For Now)

Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Future of Berkeley's famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner

Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

A meat-eater hits the Vegan Trail in Oakland and finds a goldmine of delicious dishes￼

Marcia Gagliardi wrote this story for Visit Oakland. When I received the assignment to research restaurants for the Vegan Trail for Visit Oakland, I didn’t expect to find and visit over 20 vegan restaurants and businesses. Whoa, really? Yes! We aren’t talking about vegetarian restaurants that have a vegan option for some of their dishes — these are completely vegan businesses.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This

People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Here's how a SF man tracked down his stolen items

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a more nuanced explanation of the Khmer Krom community and its relationship to the broader Cambodian Khmer population. Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

NorCal's Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October

The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry's response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA

