UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a more nuanced explanation of the Khmer Krom community and its relationship to the broader Cambodian Khmer population. Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO