Castaic, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs

A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
PALMDALE, CA
Castaic, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags

A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
signalscv.com

Details emerge in Canyon Country baby death case

During a preliminary hearing this week, new details emerged regarding the death of Jelani Taylor, a 2-month old who died under the care of her Canyon Country father. The witnesses during the prelim hearing — a hearing used to determine if the case should head to trial — said that her father, Marcel Taylor, was “flat” and “calm” in his reaction to his baby girl being found unresponsive in the early morning on Sept. 26, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Traffic Collision Involving Vehicle and Motorcycle Leaves Rider Injured

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided Thursday evening, Sept. 29, injuring the motorcycle rider. At approximately 7:42 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard in the city of Palmdale.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
CARSON, CA

