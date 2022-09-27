Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs
A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
signalscv.com
Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Suspect attempts to use forklift to remove victim’s vehicle from property
A man reportedly attempted to use a forklift to remove a truck from his property after he had claimed the driver was trespassing, according to law enforcement officials. The attempt resulted in the man causing damage to the victim’s vehicle, stabbing it multiple times in the side with the forks on the heavy-duty machinery.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies After Displaying False Registration Tags
A Lancaster man was arrested last week after displaying false registration tags on his vehicle. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies were patrolling the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country and identified a vehicle displaying current registration tags, despite records indicating the vehicle’s registration was still expired, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase.
Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday.
foxla.com
Drunk driver who hit several pedestrians, including FOX 11 crew, sentenced to 8 years in prison
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County judge announced the sentencing for the drunk driver who crashed into several pedestrians in Hollywood, including FOX 11's crew members, in 2021. On Thursday, the judge sentenced 56-year-old Carlos Gale to eight years in prison for the crash that seriously hurt FOX 11's...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
signalscv.com
Detectives seek public’s help in identifying alleged shoplifting suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying five individuals alleged to have shoplifted from a Valencia business last month. According to a bulletin distributed on Wednesday, the five individuals were said to have stolen from an unnamed business on...
`Blue Cloth Bandit' Arrested After More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the "Blue Cloth Bandit" for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody Wednesday, police said.
signalscv.com
Details emerge in Canyon Country baby death case
During a preliminary hearing this week, new details emerged regarding the death of Jelani Taylor, a 2-month old who died under the care of her Canyon Country father. The witnesses during the prelim hearing — a hearing used to determine if the case should head to trial — said that her father, Marcel Taylor, was “flat” and “calm” in his reaction to his baby girl being found unresponsive in the early morning on Sept. 26, 2021.
Traffic Collision Involving Vehicle and Motorcycle Leaves Rider Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle and motorcycle collided Thursday evening, Sept. 29, injuring the motorcycle rider. At approximately 7:42 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard in the city of Palmdale.
KTLA.com
2 years after fatal hit-and-run, boys are remembered as family continues calls for justice
Thursday marks the second anniversary of a tragic hit-and-run crash that killed two brothers in Westlake Village. On Sept. 29, 2020, a speeding driver slammed into 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander as they strolled through a crosswalk with their family. Authorities say that driver was 57-year-old Rebecca Grossman, who...
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
