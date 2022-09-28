Read full article on original website
North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session
(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
KFYR-TV
Book suggests elected ND officials proposed ‘last ditch effort’ to challenge 2020 election results
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new book says North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley suggested a “last ditch effort,” which Senator Kevin Cramer forwarded to Former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to challenge the 2020 election results. The book, called “The Breach,” says Wrigley suggested Trump...
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns
(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
kfgo.com
Internal poll shows tight race for ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
KFYR-TV
Stenehjem’s emails might be recoverable after all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -It’s possible late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s emails aren’t gone for good. The state Information Technology Department (NDIT) plans to hire Planet Technologies - a tech company based in Maryland - to begin efforts to recover more than 20 years of emails. Stenehjem’s emails were deleted days after he died suddenly in January. NDIT told the state auditor’s office in August they had exhausted all efforts of the emails from Microsoft, but communication between NDIT and Microsoft shows otherwise.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers working to change harassment policies following expulsion of House member
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Legislature is making changes to their workplace harassment policy. The move comes more than a year-and-a-half after the House expelled former Dickinson Representative Luke Simons, who is facing extensive harassment allegations. The changes include additional training for floor leaders who will act as contacts for handling complaints. Training for lawmakers will also include a focus on retaliation.
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
Thursday the Governor spoke for the first time since putting the blame on a Ramsey County Judge for the continued payments to after being alerted to potential fraud in a $250 million COVID scheme by Feeding Our Future.
KFYR-TV
Williston officials talk Crypto, data centers during League of Cities Annual Conference
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Cities across the state are taking notice of innovative efforts going on in northwestern North Dakota. During the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Meeting last week, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings and Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko discussed their inclusion and acceptance of cryptocurrency in local government. They also talked with other officials about data centers and how they can benefit the region.
KFYR-TV
Nonpartisan league threatens legal action against Dem-NPL party
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Nonpartisan League is threatening to take legal action against the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party over trademark infringement. The Democratic party merged with the NPL party in 1956, and the Dem-NPL party has since been the Democratic affiliate in the state of North Dakota. But the NPL, which reformed in 2016 and is a separate entity, is unhappy with merchandise featuring their “we’ll stick we’ll win” slogan being sold by the Dem-NPL party and announced today they’d take legal action.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
newsdakota.com
Absentee Ballots Available in North Dakota Starting Today
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Voters who cannot make it to the polls are wish to cast their ballots early can now do so as absentee voting is underway in North Dakota. The last day to drop off absentee ballots at Stutsman County Courthouse is Nov. 7. If you are mailing your ballot back, it must be postmarked by that day.
KFYR-TV
Milestone reached for Wall of Honor Organization
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses around the state have installed one or more Walls of Honor, as a tribute to all North Dakotan’s who have served in the military. The organization has recently reached the milestone of installing their 100th kiosk, and it happened to coincide with Eide Ford’s Grand Opening on the strip in Mandan. The business has a personal tie to the veteran community.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Attorney General Candidate Tim Lamb: "It's Drew's race to lose and it seems like he sure is working on it."
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Democratic Party's Attorney General Candidate joined WDAY Midday to speak against his Republican opponent, voice his support for accountability, and more. Tim Lamb is a North Dakota Attorney General Candidate looking to unseat current Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Lamb says he is "up for...
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
newsdakota.com
Whooping Crane Migration Underway in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDG&F) – Whooping cranes are in the midst of their fall migration and sightings will increase as they make their way through North Dakota over the next several weeks. Anyone seeing these endangered birds as they move through the state should report sightings so the birds can...
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
kvrr.com
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
