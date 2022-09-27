Read full article on original website
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
talentrecap.com
Mark Ballas Reveals Why he Returned to ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas reveals the real reason he returned to the show this season. Fans of the series were excited to see the dancer return to the ballroom, but many are still curious as to what brought him back. Mark Ballas Returned to Dancing With...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
Every 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31 Elvis night performance, ranked from worst to best
There was a three-way tie between a D'Amelio, a comedian, and a "Bachelorette" star at the top of the leaderboard.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
AOL Corp
Emotional Sarah Michelle Gellar watches bestie Selma Blair nail cartwheel and splits on 'DWTS'
On Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair continued to inspire everyone as she put on an acrobatic display. In 2018, Blair revealed she is battling multiple sclerosis. The disease has impaired her balance, but it hasn’t impaired her desire to dance. This week she performed a jive, with a little help from partner Sasha Farber.
ABC News
Teresa Giudice says 'Dancing with the Stars' inspired her to take dance lessons at home
Teresa Giudice is reflecting on her "Dancing with the Stars" journey after her elimination during Monday's "Elvis Night." The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, found themselves in the bottom two for the second week in a row after performing a jive set to "All Shook Up," which earned them a score of 23 out of 40 from the judges.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Sarah Michelle Gellar treated 13-year-old daughter Charlotte and her friends, and their moms, to a special day of mother-daughter bonding Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating daughter Charlotte Grace's 13th birthday in a major way. The actress shared scenes from the "cocktails and caviar spa party" on Instagram Thursday, treating the teen and her friends to a day of glam. "My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen," Gellar wrote, noting it was "mocktails for...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Mirrorball Champs From 2005 to Now
See pictures of every Dancing With the Stars winner through the years, from Kelly Monaco in season one to Meryl Davis in season 18
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" will kick off in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+.
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'
Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
