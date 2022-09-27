Read full article on original website
More than 2 million without power in Florida, including Oklahoma family
More than two million people in Florida are still without power, including a family from Oilton, Oklahoma. Hurricane Ian has been downgraded, but not before it made landfall again. It continues to rip through the southern coast and the death toll continues to go up. Some reports now show at...
Florida farms are underwater and without power, pushing back critical planting season
Video above: Florida Gulf Coast island faces massive cleanup. About 15% of Nick Wishnatzki's 650-acre family strawberry farm sustained damage from Hurricane Ian. His fields in Duette, Florida, are underwater, and plastic used to protect the carefully prepped fields for planting season in November, was ripped off by Ian's 100-mph winds.
Watch live video as Tropical Storm Ian drenches Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
Oklahoma family stuck at Disney due to Ian after flying to Florida for son’s birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Midwest City family of three is trying to make the most of a surreal situation after being stranded on vacation in Florida because of Hurricane Ian. The Newmans flew down for their son's birthday Saturday, but they didn't pay attention to the forecast of a major hurricane headed their way.
Oklahoman sheltering in place at Walt Disney World while Hurricane Ian approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoman is sheltering in place at Walt Disney World as Hurricane Ian hits Florida’s western coast. As the storm continues to move in, KOCO 5 knows several Oklahomans are there visiting. "Hunker down and ride it out," said Steven Woolbright, who is on vacation...
Program aims to help house veterans in Oklahoma experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities with the Department of Veterans Affairs say they have a win-win for Oklahoma landlords by helping themselves and some hometown heroes. An event Thursday spotlighted a program to help get veterans off the streets and into homes. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell shows how the program...
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Medical providers work to break down big barriers to help Oklahoman Hispanic community
OKLAHOMA CITY — Heart disease, cancer and diabetes are among the leading causes of death among Hispanic people. Doctors say prevention is the key. That's why Integris Health is working to provide more access to preventative care in Oklahoma's Hispanic communities. They offer classes teaching the importance of good...
Oklahoma lawmakers say leadership needs to expand special session
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers said leadership needs to expand the special session. There is Republican infighting at the state Capitol. A group of conservative lawmakers said leadership needs to expand the special session currently underway to include inflation relief and a statewide ban on gender reassignment surgery. They...
Oklahoma reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,196,529. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 464. The Oklahoma State Department...
Oklahomans react to bill's controversial stipulation for OU Health to get federal relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health will receive more than $39 million worth of COVID-19 relief money for mental health care, but the funding comes with a controversial stipulation. Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday voted to require the hospital group to stop requiring some services for transgender people. Senate Bill 3...
Oklahoma Human Services offers grant to expand child care access
A grant from Oklahoma Human Services is set to help areas in the state lacking access to child care. Child care director for Oklahoma Human Services Brittany Lee spoke with KOCO about how the grant works. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
