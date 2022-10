POST FALLS, Wash. — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 53 near the Washington/Idaho state line.

Traffic is currently alternating, so drivers using the highway should plan for long delays.

ISP encourages the public to seek alternate routes if possible.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.