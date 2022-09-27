ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wvtm13.com

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 150 mph and a devastating storm surge. Rescue efforts are underway with roughly 2.5 million homes and businesses without power, many communities destroyed and countless people trapped. The storm has left the state and reentered...
Hurricane Ian Tracker: Forecast path updates as storm nears Carolinas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength in the Atlantic Ocean and is still on a path toward the Carolinas. The Category 1 hurricane is forecast to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday. Watch the video above for the latest forecast update. Ian made landfall in...
Watch live video as Tropical Storm Ian drenches Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
Floridians seek shelter in Central Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. — Many of the people who live in the path of Hurricane Ian decided to evacuate and some of them are camping out in Central Alabama. Watch the video above to hear from those who are hopeful they can return home soon.
Tuscaloosa veteran returns home after months as Russian POW

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alex Drueke, a Tuscaloosa native and one of two American veterans released from Russian captivity after being captured in Ukraine as a prisoner of war, said Friday he is slowly getting back to normal after returning home. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane sat down with Drueke to learn more about his POW experience and his call for the continued support of Ukraine.
Alabama prison strike continues; ADOC reduces meals and cancels weekend visits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Learn more in the video above. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of a prisoner labor shortage, not in retaliation for the strike.
New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
Editorial: Hispanics and Latinos in our community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Midway through Hispanic Heritage Month, we have time to immerse and reflect on the impact of Hispanics and Latinos in our community. In the last two decades, the Hispanic population in Alabama has increased by 200%, according to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama. The most recent census shows 4.8% of Alabamians are Hispanic or Latino and likely undercounted according to HICA.
