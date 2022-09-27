BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Midway through Hispanic Heritage Month, we have time to immerse and reflect on the impact of Hispanics and Latinos in our community. In the last two decades, the Hispanic population in Alabama has increased by 200%, according to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama. The most recent census shows 4.8% of Alabamians are Hispanic or Latino and likely undercounted according to HICA.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO