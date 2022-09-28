PHOTOS: Fundraiser for teens’ families after fatal crash in Chattaroy

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A fundraiser happened for two teenagers involved in a car crash near Chattaroy, which resulted in the death of one of the teenagers.

The fundraiser is being held at Biggies, a local restaurant in Chattaroy.

Owner Gina Licea and her team organized a taco fundraiser at the restaurant. From 5-8 p.m., they will be serving chicken and beef tacos with sides of rice or beans for ten dollars per plate. They will also be selling tickets for a raffle featuring a variety of items that local businesses have contributed.

So far, 25 businesses have donated items to be raffled off, or money to go directly to the families that have been impacted.

All proceeds will go to the families.

A ‘GoFundMe‘ has also been created, with a $5,000 goal.

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated two teenagers died in the crash. Only one has died, and the other is still in the hospital.

RELATED: Fundraiser in place for teens’ families after fatal Chattaroy crash

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.