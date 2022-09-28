ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattaroy, WA

PHOTOS: Fundraiser for teens’ families after fatal crash in Chattaroy

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDG4S_0iCoHbZ900

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A fundraiser happened for two teenagers involved in a car crash near Chattaroy, which resulted in the death of one of the teenagers.

The fundraiser is being held at Biggies, a local restaurant in Chattaroy.

Owner Gina Licea and her team organized a taco fundraiser at the restaurant. From 5-8 p.m., they will be serving chicken and beef tacos with sides of rice or beans for ten dollars per plate. They will also be selling tickets for a raffle featuring a variety of items that local businesses have contributed.

So far, 25 businesses have donated items to be raffled off, or money to go directly to the families that have been impacted.

All proceeds will go to the families.

A ‘GoFundMe‘ has also been created, with a $5,000 goal.

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated two teenagers died in the crash. Only one has died, and the other is still in the hospital.

RELATED: Fundraiser in place for teens’ families after fatal Chattaroy crash

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KREM2

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Chattaroy, WA
City
Rice, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Traffic backed up on I-90 all the way to Broadway

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving west on I-90, you should expect delays in the area. Traffic is backed up all the way to Broadway. There is also a lot of heavy traffic near I-90 and Sprague Avenue. The cause of the delay is unknown.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Biggies#Gofundme#Rewritten
police1.com

Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
92Q

Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers

Just when you thought you have heard it all, then all of sudden boom another dumb situation happens again in these ghetto streets of America. Recently a 31-year old woman was sentenced to a 21 year sentence for conspiracy to sex trafficking of her six-year-old daughter, and will remain on federal supervision for life. It […] The post Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers appeared first on 92 Q.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy