signalscv.com
Deputies: Suspect attempts to use forklift to remove victim’s vehicle from property
A man reportedly attempted to use a forklift to remove a truck from his property after he had claimed the driver was trespassing, according to law enforcement officials. The attempt resulted in the man causing damage to the victim’s vehicle, stabbing it multiple times in the side with the forks on the heavy-duty machinery.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
signalscv.com
Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
signalscv.com
Detectives seek public’s help in identifying alleged shoplifting suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying five individuals alleged to have shoplifted from a Valencia business last month. According to a bulletin distributed on Wednesday, the five individuals were said to have stolen from an unnamed business on...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Lancaster man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded handgun that was not registered, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country...
KTLA.com
After a lengthy pursuit, LAPD arrests stolen car suspect in San Fernando Valley
For more than an hour Wednesday night, the driver of a car believed to be stolen refused to stop as he eluded Los Angeles Police Department officers in the San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley. The pursuit began around 10 p.m., and the driver flew through red lights and around...
CA slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.
signalscv.com
Bus drivers keep the wheels rolling
SCV school district transportation staff work hard amid nationwide shortage of qualified drivers. The Santa Clarita Valley is wide and has a myriad of schools. Many residents tout the schools for being some of the best in Los Angeles County for their dedication to students and creating welcoming environments — and for many students that starts on the bus.
Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
lawstreetmedia.com
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud
California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
newsantaana.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
signalscv.com
Buying A Car In California – What You Need to Know
If you’re considering buying a car in California, there are a few things you need to know. In this blog post, we’ll talk about the different types of car registration in California, and help you decide which one is best for you. We’ll also give you some tips on how to buy a car in California, so you can make the process as smooth as possible. Let’s get started! Here are 6 things you need to know:
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Allow Millions of Convicts’ Criminal Arrest Records Sealed
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to allow the criminal arrest records of convicted criminals sealed from potential employers, schools, charitable organizations and the public. According to SB 731 author Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), “Due to the widespread usage of background checks in today’s society, the availability...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
