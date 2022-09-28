ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Hutch Post

Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after pickup struck motorized wheel chair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and have identified the victim as 68-year-old Charlie Jones of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to an injury accident at Broadway and MacArthur in Wichita. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Latest lake conditions as weekend arrives

MARION, Kan. — The algae situation at Marion Reservoir has not changed from the past week as the popular lake is still under an algae watch from the toxic growth. The watch does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
MARION, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch High flu shot clinic coming up Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic at Hutchinson High School on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide flu vaccines for USD 308 staff, their families, and students. The flu vaccine clinic will be held in the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County sales tax hit new high in September

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

WSCR: Dragons travel to Butler Saturday

So far during its run of four-straight nationally ranked opponents, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team is 2-0. Game 3 of that gauntlet of opponents comes Saturday at the home of the Blue Dragons’ biggest rival. Hutchinson (9-1, 6-1 Jayhawk West) travels to Jayhawk East first-place and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

