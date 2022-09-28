Read full article on original website
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Police ID Kan. man who died after pickup struck motorized wheel chair
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and have identified the victim as 68-year-old Charlie Jones of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to an injury accident at Broadway and MacArthur in Wichita. Officers arrived on the scene...
Fire crews work 2 grass fires
CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
New customer kiosk to help with common County Annex questions
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers can now get their questions answered at a new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
Republicans to hold statewide bus tour with stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutch
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party will have stops in McPherson, Newton and Hutchinson as part of its statewide bus tour next month. The bus tour will be headlined by Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Republican congressional candidates. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall will speak at all stops, and other...
Latest lake conditions as weekend arrives
MARION, Kan. — The algae situation at Marion Reservoir has not changed from the past week as the popular lake is still under an algae watch from the toxic growth. The watch does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
Hutch High flu shot clinic coming up Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic at Hutchinson High School on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide flu vaccines for USD 308 staff, their families, and students. The flu vaccine clinic will be held in the...
Reno County sales tax hit new high in September
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County sales tax receipts were the highest ever recorded for the month of September, according to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office. September numbers totaled $559,819, more than $102,000 ahead of the same month last year. The figure is even higher than September...
Reno County incumbents endorsed by VOTE FBF in statehouse races
MANHATTAN — The Reno County legislators that are running for re-election were all endorsed in their campaigns by the Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Voters Organized To Elect Farm Bureau Friends (VOTE FBF) political action committee on Friday. VOTE FBF endorsed Joe Seiwert in District 101, Jason Probst in...
WSCR: Dragons travel to Butler Saturday
So far during its run of four-straight nationally ranked opponents, the Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team is 2-0. Game 3 of that gauntlet of opponents comes Saturday at the home of the Blue Dragons’ biggest rival. Hutchinson (9-1, 6-1 Jayhawk West) travels to Jayhawk East first-place and...
