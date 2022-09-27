ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night. In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Suspects charged in shooting of Michigan trooper

DETROIT – A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting undercover narcotics surveillance, authorities announced. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, and his female friend, Robin K. Hall, 23, both of Detroit, are charged in the non-fatal shooting...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man fatally shoots 18-year-old in Eastpointe road rage incident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old was killed in what police call an alleged road rage incident Friday night in Eastpointe. Police responded at 7:51 p.m. to Stricker Avenue and David Avenue for a shooting. Officers on the scene found a deceased 18-year-old male lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
EASTPOINTE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

MSP: 2 killed after truck crashes; catches fire on I-94 at Stephens Road

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at 9 Mile Road because of a deadly crash that occurred overnight. The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a one-car crash on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road. Investigators said A Ford F-150 gradually left the roadway and drove...
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Woman accused of fleeing police, assaulting officer

HAZEL PARK — A woman will stand trial for allegedly speeding away from Hazel Park police with her infant in the car, slamming into another vehicle and injuring its driver, and then fighting with the responding officer. Shawnetta Thompkins, 32, of Detroit, faces a five-year felony for allegedly fleeing...
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH

