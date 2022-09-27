Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
fox2detroit.com
Pair of shootings leaves 1 dead in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two separate shootings - one of which left a person dead in Eastpointe Friday night. In one of the incidents, there was a crash between a bike and a car on David near Eight Mile Road. Police are still looking for a suspect.
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
Suspects charged in shooting of Michigan trooper
DETROIT – A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting undercover narcotics surveillance, authorities announced. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, and his female friend, Robin K. Hall, 23, both of Detroit, are charged in the non-fatal shooting...
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month. A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop sentenced to probation for on-duty crash that killed local attorney
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer was sentenced to one year of probation and community service for causing the death of a prominent local attorney after she ran a red light and struck the attorney's vehicle while on duty. Teaira Funderburg was driving at 1 a.m. Feb. 8,...
Detroit News
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect that fatally shot 34-year-old over the summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for help locating the suspect involved in a fatal shooting over the summer. In July, two men got into a fight on Pierson Street in Detroit when the fatal shooting happened. According to a police release, the shooting happened on...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man fatally shoots 18-year-old in Eastpointe road rage incident
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old was killed in what police call an alleged road rage incident Friday night in Eastpointe. Police responded at 7:51 p.m. to Stricker Avenue and David Avenue for a shooting. Officers on the scene found a deceased 18-year-old male lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 2 killed after truck crashes; catches fire on I-94 at Stephens Road
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-94 is closed at 9 Mile Road because of a deadly crash that occurred overnight. The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a one-car crash on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road. Investigators said A Ford F-150 gradually left the roadway and drove...
candgnews.com
Woman accused of fleeing police, assaulting officer
HAZEL PARK — A woman will stand trial for allegedly speeding away from Hazel Park police with her infant in the car, slamming into another vehicle and injuring its driver, and then fighting with the responding officer. Shawnetta Thompkins, 32, of Detroit, faces a five-year felony for allegedly fleeing...
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
13abc.com
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, multiple injured in two unrelated accidents at same Van Buren intersection
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died and multiple others were seriously injured after two separate unrelated crashes happened at the same intersection in Van Buren Township Friday morning. The first incident involved a cyclist getting struck by car around 7 a.m. and the second happened at...
