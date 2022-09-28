Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in homicide trial
Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four. Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said. Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on...
Jury remains undecided in homicide trial in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Antwan McClain was charged in a deadly shooting back in 20-20 along Louisa Street in the city. After a week-long trial, jurors could not reach a verdict on a criminal homicide charge but did convict McClain of 'flight to avoid apprehension,' a third-degree felony. It's unclear...
Pa. man to be retried after jurors deadlock on homicide charge in shooting death: DA
WILLIAMSPORT - An accused murderer is facing a second trial after a jury in Lycoming County reported it could not reach a verdict on all but one of the charges against him. Jurors Friday found Antwan Michael McClain, 38, of Williamsport, guilty of fleeing to avoid apprehension. But they told...
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after a late-night shooting. According to police, Benjamin Anspach opened fire at the Milton Village apartment complex along Mahoning Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say one person was shot through the door to one of...
One of 4 charged in starvation deaths of two young Pa. girls freed on nominal bail
WILLIAMSPORT - The father of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death two young Lycoming County sisters has been released from jail on nominal bail. Ronald R. Butler, 54, was released Wednesday on intensive supervised bail because he has not been brought to trial as an incarcerated individual within the required 180 days.
Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week
SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
DANVILLE – A Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Montour County man in 2020 after she used his bathroom remains incompetent to stand trial, and that may never change. That was the outcome of a county court hearing Thursday for Kathleen Susan Reed, 40, who is yet...
Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out
MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court
A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
Sunbury man charged for allegedly stabbing man during fight
Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man allegedly stabbed another man with a knife and fled, but he was later found at a hospital emergency room. Jahmiere Ali Rash Artis, 20, now faces felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanors of simple assault, and related charges for the incident that occurred the evening of Sept. 18 at N. 6th and Reagan streets in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz says a witness told...
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
Pa. couple headed to state prison after drugs found in infant’s urine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport couple is headed to state prison in a case in which opiates and cocaine metabolites were found in the urine of their infant daughter. Maria Darlene Sweeting, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira to 5½ to 11 years in state prison and her husband, Grant E. Wright, 47, to 6 to 12 years.
Three charged for distributing narcotics that led to fatal overdose in Lewisburg
Scranton, Pa. — Three people were charged in federal court for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, including a fatal dose that killed a man in Lewisburg earlier this year. Darryl Elliott, 36, of Sunbury; Heather Carper, 34, of Northumberland; and Steven Pierro, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to deliver narcotics. The charges were filed after state police, the FBI, and Sunbury Police...
Accused child rapist Steven Guthrie apprehended Wednesday
Williamsport, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on charges of child rape, among other charges, was apprehended on Wednesday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, was captured at approximately 10:15 a.m. according to Lycoming County Chief Deputy Spiegel. A witness told NorthcentralPa.com that police apprehended a person Wednesday on Cemetery Street in Williamsport. The road was blocked for hours as reports surfaced of explosives found in...
Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
Man fires on Penn College police, charged with attempted murder
Williamsport, Pa. — A 39-year-old man fired multiple shots at a Penn College Police Officer as they investigated a complaint Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Tyree Rasheen Cleveland was ordered to show his hands just before he opened fire on the officer. Cleveland then fled from the area after allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Agent Brittany Alexander said. Officers were investigating the report of a disturbance with a...
Woman allegedly violates PFA she filed against a man to stalk and harass him
Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities. The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront. Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland...
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Man accused of murdering his mother to go to trial
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man charged with the murder of his mother last fall appeared in court on Wednesday to determine if the case is headed to trial. Christopher Depka of Coal Township appeared at Northumberland County court for a hearing involving the death of his mother, 61-year-old Sarah Jones. Depka […]
