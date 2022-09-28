Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana task force discusses housing shortages, affordability
INDIANAPOLIS – New state data shows Indiana doesn’t have enough homes for low- and middle-income Hoosiers. “This is not just happening to me,” said Brook Brown, who lives in Columbus. “This is happening to so many people.”. Brown and her two kids are getting ready to...
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana prepares to expand electric vehicle charging network
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing to expand the state’s network of electric vehicle chargers using federal funding allocated by the bipartisan infrastructure law. The $100 million expansion, which was approved this week by the White House, would put all Hoosiers within 40 miles of...
WNDU
Qualifying Indiana Residents To Get Up To $400 In Relief Payments
Inflation in America is cooling down. Many retailers are trying to do their part by having sales and other price-cut programs. Receiving extra cash could also help residents feel more relieved.
WISH-TV
wrtv.com
cbs4indy.com
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
Wave 3
indianapublicradio.org
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
cbs4indy.com
INDOT: Road construction costs up 36% since 2020
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation says road construction costs have risen significantly over the past two years, largely due to inflation. “Inflation is one of the biggest challenges to the agency and others in the industry right now,” Chris Creighton, INDOT’s chief of staff, told state lawmakers during a summer study committee meeting Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com
IURC approves Duke Energy’s 7.2% rate hike
It's the second rate request approved in a matter of monts. Duke Energy customers will again feel the squeeze. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the utility’s request for a 7.2% rate hike, Duke’s second in a matter of months. The change goes into effect in October. Duke...
cbs4indy.com
More than $900k raised ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $1 million this year, which would be a record for Indianapolis. Last year the organization raised more than $800,000 from the Walk, which ranked 14th in the nation.
Tax rebates 2022: $325 checks on the way to Indiana residents
Indiana residents could soon receive payments totaling up to $325 for individual filers and $650 for joint filers.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
cbs4indy.com
Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery Month
INDIANAPOLIS — The canal downtown will be dyed purple Friday afternoon in honor of September being National Recovery Month. It’s to help raise awareness for substance use disorders, treatment, and recovery services. The Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition is hosting the event to dye the canal purple. The goal...
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
