Teen suspect jailed on assault charges in double shooting at Chelsea home
A teenage suspect is being held in the Shelby County Jail after he was charged with assault in a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday afternoon in a Chelsea home, authorities said Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, 19, of Chelsea, was charged with two counts of assault in connection with the...
2 women found shot to death inside Hoover apartment
Two women were found slain Saturday morning inside a Hoover apartment. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 100 Building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is off Lorna Road, said Capt. Keith Czeskleba. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting the possible deaths.
Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
Two people injured in shooting at Chelsea home, 19-year-old suspect in custody
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting inside a Chelsea home Wednesday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Tyler Hardin. He is being charged with two counts of assault in the first degree and is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
Chelsea shooting suspect identified
CHELSEA – The suspect in the Chelsea shooting has been identified. Nicholas Tyler Harden, 19, has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun. A bond for Harden has not yet been set. “Investigators...
BPD correctional officer arrested, charged with assaulting inmate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a correctional officer assigned to the Custody Service Division. On Aug. 25, BPD’s Internal Affairs Division was notified of an incident involving an assault committed by a Birmingham correctional officer on an inmate. BPD took immediate action consistent with the BPD’s use of force protocol. […]
Woman accused of hitting, killing man while he was checking mail in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced warrants against a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bessemer area. Deputies said 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self, of Bessemer, was struck and killed while reportedly checking his mail on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 shot inside Chelsea home; suspect in custody
Gunfire erupted at a Chelsea home Wednesday afternoon, wounding a male and female. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Chelsea Fire medics responded at 1:35 p.m. to a report of two people shot inside a home on Brandy Circle, which is off County Road 39 near Chelsea Middle School.
Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend could be self-defense, authorities say
The investigation into a weekend homicide in Tuscaloosa is ongoing, but authorities said issues of self-defense have been raised and no arrests have been made at this time. Tuscaloosa police responded at 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting the 400 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. at River Road Apartments.
Bessemer woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tammy Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Albanese reportedly struck and killed […]
Wanted Jemison man found, arrested
JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
“Death Note” copycat investigated in Calera
CALERA – A “Death Note” emulator has many Calera parents concerned following an explosive few days in Trussville related to similar issues. The Calera Police Department posted on Facebook that Calera Middle School staff notified a school resource officer about a notebook that was discovered that appeared to imitate the “Death Note” notebook from the show of the same name.
Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
Bessemer woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 55-year-old man while he was checking his mail
A Bessemer woman has been charged in in the hit-and-run death of a man killed while he was going to check his mail. Tammy Tanner Albanese, 53, is charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, said Lt. Joni Money. Albanese is charged in the death of 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self.
Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students. The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was...
