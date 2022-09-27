ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

AL.com

2 women found shot to death inside Hoover apartment

Two women were found slain Saturday morning inside a Hoover apartment. The bodies were discovered just before 8 a.m. in the 100 Building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex, which is off Lorna Road, said Capt. Keith Czeskleba. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting the possible deaths.
ABC 33/40 News

Two people injured in shooting at Chelsea home, 19-year-old suspect in custody

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting inside a Chelsea home Wednesday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Tyler Hardin. He is being charged with two counts of assault in the first degree and is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
CBS 42

Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
CBS 42

Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea shooting suspect identified

CHELSEA – The suspect in the Chelsea shooting has been identified. Nicholas Tyler Harden, 19, has been booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun. A bond for Harden has not yet been set. “Investigators...
CBS 42

BPD correctional officer arrested, charged with assaulting inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a correctional officer assigned to the Custody Service Division. On Aug. 25, BPD’s Internal Affairs Division was notified of an incident involving an assault committed by a Birmingham correctional officer on an inmate. BPD took immediate action consistent with the BPD’s use of force protocol. […]
wvtm13.com

Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
CBS 42

Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week. Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. […]
AL.com

2 shot inside Chelsea home; suspect in custody

Gunfire erupted at a Chelsea home Wednesday afternoon, wounding a male and female. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Chelsea Fire medics responded at 1:35 p.m. to a report of two people shot inside a home on Brandy Circle, which is off County Road 39 near Chelsea Middle School.
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tammy Albanese is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and reckless manslaughter. Albanese reportedly struck and killed […]
CBS 42

Wanted Jemison man found, arrested

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
Shelby Reporter

“Death Note” copycat investigated in Calera

CALERA – A “Death Note” emulator has many Calera parents concerned following an explosive few days in Trussville related to similar issues. The Calera Police Department posted on Facebook that Calera Middle School staff notified a school resource officer about a notebook that was discovered that appeared to imitate the “Death Note” notebook from the show of the same name.
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
