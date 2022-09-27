CHELSEA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting inside a Chelsea home Wednesday afternoon. Police identified the suspect as Nicholas Tyler Hardin. He is being charged with two counts of assault in the first degree and is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.

