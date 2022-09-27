Read full article on original website
UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave
The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.
There’s a new experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s showing breakthrough results
After an 18-month trial, pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai report that results from a new study indicate a new clinical drug called lacanemab could be the next step in helping the Alzheimer's community. By intervening in the earlier stages of Alzheimer’s, lecanemab — when administered through an IV into the...
