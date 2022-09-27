Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Police say Durham shooting of Bull City United employee was targeted
Reshaun Cates was shot and killed off an I-85 exit ramp in Durham on Sunday. Cates worked for Bull City United, an organization that works to curb violence. Reshaun Cates was shot and killed off an I-85 exit ramp in Durham on Sunday. Cates worked for Bull City United, an organization that works to curb violence.
'You took everything': Mother of slain Durham man's child distraught after fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a memorial with balloons...
Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85
The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
'My baby got justice': Family of Z'yon Person reacts to convicted killer's life sentence
Z'yon Person's mother and aunt talked with WRAL on Tuesday in an emotional scene at the Durham County Courthouse. Z'yon Person's mother and aunt talked with WRAL on Tuesday in an emotional scene at the Durham County Courthouse. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Stabbing reported at Four Oaks motel
Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Police officers in Four Oaks on Sunday night responded to a stabbing at a motel. Photographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Raleigh
Police officers are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. Police officers are searching for the driver who hit a man and sped away. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
Franklin County startup company turning tires into energy looking to grow
PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide. PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide.
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
Some Wake teachers will get $2k bonuses for new training
CARY, N.C. — Wake County Public School System teachers who complete required training for the state’s new reading curriculum could earn bonuses of up to $2,000 over the next two school years. The Wake County Board of Education approved the bonuses during its consent agenda Tuesday. The school...
Wake school board, superintendent extend contract under new name
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has extended the Wake County Public School System superintendent’s contract another year. It now expires June 30, 2026. It’ll be under a new name: Catty Quiroz Moore. That’s after Moore, who has long gone by Cathy, said “Cathy” contradicts some federal identification documents. She first mentioned the problem during a board meeting last month, noting “Catty” is her given Hispanic name.
State investigating 2,000-gallon oil spill near Clayton High School
CLAYTON, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian are being blamed for a kerosene oil spill in Johnston County. The National Response Center said 2000 gallons of the fuel poured into a creek near Main Street behind Clayton High School. Rain from Hurricane Ian caused the...
Raleigh grassroots group launches campaign to oust incumbent members of Raleigh City Council
The Raleigh City Council is on the verge of approving more housing and businesses, and some neighbors are ready to speak out against the plans in place. The Raleigh City Council is on the verge of approving more housing and businesses, and some neighbors are ready to speak out against the plans in place.
When to go virtual? Wake leaders define limits of remote learning
The Wake County Board of Education has now defined what constitutes an “emergency” for using remote learning instead of in-person learning. The board approved a policy Tuesday to define when remote learning can be used, as state law limits schools to up to five days in the event of an emergency. Some board members had proposed defining an “emergency situation.”
Pedestrian left with 'serious injuries' after being struck by car in Garner
The Garner Police Department are investigation a pedestrian crash Monday that left a person seriously injured. Police said around 9 p.m. a pedestrian appeared to be crossing Interstate 70 when they were struck by a Mercedes. When police and EMS arrived, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in "serious...
Food Lion Deals Oct. 5-11: Pork loin, chuck roast, ground turkey, potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream
Food Lion has new sales starting October 5 including pork loin, chuck roast, ground turkey, baby cut carrots, Russet potatoes, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Turkey Hill ice cream and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area...
