Willow Creek, CA

Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
Willow Creek, CA
Humboldt Board of Supervisors denies appeal to Samoa fish farm project

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors reviewed an appeal of the Planning Commission's Aug. 4 approval of a massive fish farming project in Samoa. The special meeting began at 9 a.m. and ran until about 6 p.m. with various recesses throughout that time. Environmental...
SAMOA, CA
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more

Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
#The Campbell Fire
Eureka City Council rejects one-way street proposal near Washington Elementary School

EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka city officials were split Tuesday night when talking about converting two popular roads in Eureka into one-way streets. The plan was ultimately rejected but would have affected W and Dolbeer Streets in Eureka near Washington Elementary school. The plan and proximity to the school sparked concerns among residents and some school officials.
EUREKA, CA
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka

Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
EUREKA, CA
Environment
TODAY in SUPES: Board Approves a Budget and Takes Action on Homelessness, the Food Bank and Trails in the McKay Community Forest

The County of Humboldt expects to spend roughly $571.4 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of about four percent over last year’s budget. At today’s meeting, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the recommended annual budget following a presentation by Tabatha Miller, the county’s chief financial officer and interim assistant auditor-controller.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka

EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
FERNDALE, CA
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit

Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
EUREKA, CA
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
One new death, 3 hospitalizations, 105 COVID cases reported in Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — Today, one new COVID-related death of a resident in their 70s was reported by Humboldt County Public Health. Three new hospitalizations, including a resident in their 40s and two in their 50s, respectively were also reported. Officials also reported 105 new COVID cases in the past...
EUREKA, CA

