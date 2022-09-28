Read full article on original website
Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police
A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said. The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said. A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to...
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Street Dealer Nabbed With Two Guns, Raw Heroin, Crack, Ammo, More, Passaic Sheriff Says
Passaic County sheriff's officers seized a street dealer with two guns, various drugs for sale and an assortment of packaging materials, authorities said. Detectives with Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik's Fugitive Warrant Squad and Emergency Response Team assisted with the arrest of Lamont D. Baker, 30, as he left his Paterson home on Thursday, Sept. 29.
After 17-month takeover, N.J. police department gets control of its IA department back
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is no longer overseeing the Paterson Police Department’s internal affairs division after a string of poor police conduct led to a 17-month takeover, the office announced Friday. The office’s oversight of the division, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct involving officers,...
Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say
BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
SEE ANYTHING? Paramus Mom Returning Home Interrupts Burglars
A Paramus mother who returned home after dropping off her children at school interrupted a pair of burglars, igniting an area manhunt. The intruders bolted after the homeowner, who lives off Pascack Road near the Cedar Park and Beth El cemeteries, showed up Thursday morning, Sept. 29, authorities said. Their...
Off-duty police officer charged with DUI, fleeing after crash in N.J. town, authorities say
A police officer in Bergen County was arrested while off-duty earlier this month and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. Attilio Dente, 39, a patrol officer, was arrested by Bergen County Sheriff’s Officers about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 outside his...
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
NJ police officer charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash while off duty
A Bergen County police officer was charged after he allegedly fell asleep while under the influence, crashed into a utility pole and then fled to his nearby home while off duty earlier this month.
theobserver.com
Kearny man charged with manslaughter following death of Corey McFadden: Suarez
Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful...
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
Fleeing ShopRite Shoplifter Brawls With Paramus Police
A fleeing ShopRite shoplifter from out of state had to be pepper-sprayed when she fought with Paramus police, authorities said. A security guard grabbed Lillian T. Baker, 30, of Brooklyn after she collected $228 worth of merchandise on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said. She...
theobserver.com
Bloomfield man killed in Glen Ridge motorcycle crash: ECPO
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in Glen Ridge, taking the life of the motorcyclist, the ECPO said. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided with an Audi...
theobserver.com
2 local COs among 14 indicted in Mahan Prison incident
A state grand jury voted Sept. 27 to indict 14 corrections officers — two of whom live in The Observer’s readership area — who were charged after a January 2021 incident at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in which inmates were forcibly removed from cells and some were beaten, leaving two of the victims severely injured.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Community Remembers Chris Garcia as Shooting Investigation Continues
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating the murder of 28-year-old Christopher “Chris” Garcia, who was shot at a local Hoboken basketball court on Sunday, September 25th. Per ABC 7, officers were called to the scene after a shooting occurred at around 3:30AM on Sunday at...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Manslaughter Charge Filed In Kearny Man's Killing
A man previously charged with desecration of human remains in the killing of a Kearny man is facing an additional, more serious offense: Aggravated manslaughter. The charge was filed against Matthew Kochell, 32, in the Tuesday, Sept. 20 stabbing death of Corey McFadden, who was found laying on the ground near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street with multiple stab wounds to his lower body around 5:45 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
jcitytimes.com
Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
