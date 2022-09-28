ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Comments / 1

N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Man kicked, spit at officers in Branchburg, NJ, police say

BRANCHBURG — A 24-year-old Virginia man has been criminally charged after an angry outburst involving township police officers, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Last Friday night, just before midnight, police responded to an undisclosed business for a report that a disorderly customer was in the parking lot,...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
SEE ANYTHING? Paramus Mom Returning Home Interrupts Burglars

A Paramus mother who returned home after dropping off her children at school interrupted a pair of burglars, igniting an area manhunt. The intruders bolted after the homeowner, who lives off Pascack Road near the Cedar Park and Beth El cemeteries, showed up Thursday morning, Sept. 29, authorities said. Their...
PARAMUS, NJ
Kearny man charged with manslaughter following death of Corey McFadden: Suarez

Additional charges have been filed against a 32-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of Corey McFadden in Kearny on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Matthew Kochell, of Kearny, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful...
KEARNY, NJ
Law Enforcement
Fleeing ShopRite Shoplifter Brawls With Paramus Police

A fleeing ShopRite shoplifter from out of state had to be pepper-sprayed when she fought with Paramus police, authorities said. A security guard grabbed Lillian T. Baker, 30, of Brooklyn after she collected $228 worth of merchandise on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said. She...
PARAMUS, NJ
Bloomfield man killed in Glen Ridge motorcycle crash: ECPO

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in Glen Ridge, taking the life of the motorcyclist, the ECPO said. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided with an Audi...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
2 local COs among 14 indicted in Mahan Prison incident

A state grand jury voted Sept. 27 to indict 14 corrections officers — two of whom live in The Observer’s readership area — who were charged after a January 2021 incident at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, in which inmates were forcibly removed from cells and some were beaten, leaving two of the victims severely injured.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on September 30 at East Main Street and Durbin Avenue, police said. During the course of the police investigation, it was...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
Manslaughter Charge Filed In Kearny Man's Killing

A man previously charged with desecration of human remains in the killing of a Kearny man is facing an additional, more serious offense: Aggravated manslaughter. The charge was filed against Matthew Kochell, 32, in the Tuesday, Sept. 20 stabbing death of Corey McFadden, who was found laying on the ground near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street with multiple stab wounds to his lower body around 5:45 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
KEARNY, NJ
Sheriff Arrests 21 Jersey City Residents in Warrant Sweep

The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 21 Jersey City residents during a warrant sweep across Hudson County on Saturday. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

