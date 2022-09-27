ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!

The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
LAYTON, UT
Will banged-up BYU clean things up tonight against Utah State?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. Utah State will come to LaVell Edwards Stadium tonight for a short-week matchup with BYU, and Kalani Sitake still has a lot of cleaning up to do with his squad after the Cougars’ win over Wyoming. In that game, the Cougars started slow and had too many penalties. Injuries continue to mount for the BYU football program in September.
PROVO, UT

