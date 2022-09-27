Read full article on original website
Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5. This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood...
Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court to begin accepting after-hours bonds for local courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The office of Vallie Bowman-English, Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court, will begin accepting after hours bonds for local municipal courts Friday. The Clerk will begin accepting these bonds for the municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania starting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Toledo Municipal...
Tinora head football coach placed on paid administrative leave
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A northwest Ohio football coach is on paid leave due to an investigation regarding the team. Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday.
13abc Week in Review: Sept. 30, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup anchors our Week in Review livestream on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch it live here. You can find links to many of the mentioned stories below.
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Man with 'loaded firearm', knife arrested outside Autism Model School Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police responded to a call from the Autism Model School in north Toledo. According to a report, school officials told police a man was on school property attempting to enter the building. They also stated he had a large knife hanging out of his pocket.
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.
TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department has released the current Operation BLASER numbers. TPD along with other local, state and federal agencies began Operation BLASER (BUMA/Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) on Sept. 6, 2022. TPS says the initiative is the fifth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method. The...
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
Ohio man dies while in school drop-off line, found hours later
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man’s body, parked in a vehicle at a Toledo elementary school drop-off line, went unnoticed for at least six hours, his family said. According to WTOL, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson into Longfellow Elementary School and then returned to his vehicle parked in the area for drop-offs on Sept. 19.
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 4 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
Oshae Jones resisting arrest case continued to November; TPD internal investigation 'ongoing'
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo judge on Tuesday continued Olympic boxer Oshae Jones' resisting arrest case until November. Jones is facing misdemeanor charges from a July 31 incident when Toledo police responded to a large gathering at her residence about 4 a.m. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse.
Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting an event to honor Olive A. Colton, a Toledo suffragist. Colton helped found the local League of Women Voters in 1921 and it was one of the first established in Ohio. On Oct. 8 at Forest...
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month
TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in Fremont
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police Department Detectives charged a man in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines, according to a press release. Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.
