Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5. This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Tinora head football coach placed on paid administrative leave

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A northwest Ohio football coach is on paid leave due to an investigation regarding the team. Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Sept. 30, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup anchors our Week in Review livestream on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch it live here. You can find links to many of the mentioned stories below.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department has released the current Operation BLASER numbers. TPD along with other local, state and federal agencies began Operation BLASER (BUMA/Lawrence Area Safety Enforcement Response) on Sept. 6, 2022. TPS says the initiative is the fifth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method. The...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Big win for small business in Perrysburg

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 4 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in West Toledo early Friday morning. Police say they were patrolling the area of Monroe and North Detroit around 4:50 a.m. when a man flagged them down. The victim then told police that he had been stabbed, and police observed an apparent stab wound on his upper back.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting an event to honor Olive A. Colton, a Toledo suffragist. Colton helped found the local League of Women Voters in 1921 and it was one of the first established in Ohio. On Oct. 8 at Forest...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in Fremont

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police Department Detectives charged a man in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines, according to a press release. Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.
TOLEDO, OH

