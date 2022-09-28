'Bad Weather' Ahead? Whitney Rose Reveals What Ended Tight Friendship With 'RHOSLC' Costar Heather Gay

bravo

Say it ain't so! The once dynamic duo of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , Whitney Rose and Heather Gay , are no more. The Wild Rose Beauty founder revealed there was a physical altercation that will be shown on the highly anticipated third season of the hit Bravo show that changed everything for the pair's friendship.

"That moment changed everything forever," Rose said in a recent interview of the relationship she has with her former bestie. "It's hard. That was a hard rift for me to swallow."

"It's hard because Heather and I have been such good friends and we're second cousins," the Utah native explained. "There's a big moment and you see in the trailer, there's some rumors circulating . Who is the source of them, where do they all come out — the women disagree on that and it does drive wedges between a lot of friendships, especially Heather and I."

The rumors Rose is referring to may be the allegation Meredith Marks made about ex-best friend Lisa Barlow "doing favors to help get places to pick up [her brand] Vida Tequila."

"They are just rumors," the blonde beauty dished. "We don't know if there's any truth to them. Now, on the other side, I know what the truth is. It was shocking, but at the same time it was expected because Lisa had her hot mic moment and said all those things about Meredith. So naturally, Meredith is going to come for Lisa."

As OK! previously reported , last season, Barlow was caught on tape during an unhinged rant about the jewelry designer and her family.

"Meredith can go f**k herself. I’m done with her ‘cause I’m not a f**king w**re and I don’t cheat on my husband," she shouted. "Her and her dumb f**king family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait, you can’t — because your husband changes jobs every five minutes?”

Another shocking turn for the RHOSLC crew? Jen Shah changing her plea to guilty for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing fraud scheme.

"I didn't see it coming," Rose admitted. "I thought she was going to maintain her innocence and fight 'til the end, because she told us she was innocent and she was going to fight it. That's what I expected her to do. So when I heard she changed her plea I was pretty shocked.

