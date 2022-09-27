Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for the Month of October
UNDATED (WJON News) -- September's weather turned out to be very pleasant in central Minnesota with temperatures most days generally above normal. The Climate Prediction Center says our trend of above-normal temperatures will continue into October for the whole state, and for much of the country for that matter. Specifically...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
bulletin-news.com
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
fox9.com
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
knsiradio.com
Twins Turn Florida Stadium Into Emergency Staging Area
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Twins’ Florida home has been mostly spared by Hurricane Ian. Senior Vice President of Operations Matt Hoy says there is some wind damage, but the worst-case scenario was avoided for Hammond Stadium. “We’re very fortunate we’re far enough inland to where the storm surge...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
KEYC
Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by Natasha Frost from South Central MN Food Recovery. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-30-22 - clipped version. Pleasant temperatures will stick around through the weekend despite cloudy skies and light rain chances possible.
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
tcu360.com
TCU families affected by Hurricane Ian assess damage
TCU students with Florida ties are contacting family and assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which plowed across a swath of the Sunshine state Wednesday dumping nearly 20 inches of rain. “My mom is currently staying with me here in Fort Worth, but my stepdad was unable to get out...
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction hits close to home for many Minnesotans
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across southwest Florida, a very popular vacation and retirement spot for many Minnesotans. WCCO’s Paul Douglas says the recovery from a storm this large could take years.
mprnews.org
Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota
Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds. But the devastating storm is impacting current and former Minnesotans who either live in Florida, or are heading there to help with recovery efforts. Janell Pepper...
The Halloween Capital of the World is Just 100 Miles From Rochester
Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
mprnews.org
Coldest night in five months: Frost advisories, freeze warnings in effect
Get ready for the coldest night in five months, Minnesota. Temperatures Wednesday morning will fall into the 20s up north, and 30s across most all of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities inner urban core is likely to drop to around 37 to 39 degrees early Wednesday. The last time...
KAAL-TV
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas...
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
