PAW to replace $2.8M worth of water mains in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water announced a $2.8 million project to replace more than 10,000 feet of water mains on Tuesday.

Officials say the project will replace more than 10,000 feet of pipe that date back to 1893.

The much-needed replacement will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruption, and increase water flows for firefighting.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) said they replaced more than 6,500 feet of new water mains which added up to $1.7 million.

This project will be laying new, smaller eight-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets by the end of December with final restoration in Spring 2023:

Emmett Street

Luzerne Street

Railroad Avenue

4th Avenue

Fellows Street

West Elm Street

Moir Court

Green Street

Schlager Street

12th Avenue

13th Avenue

16th Avenue

17th Avenue

21st Avenue

PAW officials said crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with traffic restrictions in place during those times. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, or lower water pressure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.