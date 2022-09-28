ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

PAW to replace $2.8M worth of water mains in Scranton

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYF4V_0iCoFIUO00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water announced a $2.8 million project to replace more than 10,000 feet of water mains on Tuesday.

Officials say the project will replace more than 10,000 feet of pipe that date back to 1893.

The much-needed replacement will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruption, and increase water flows for firefighting.

Committee tours reclaimed mine sites

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) said they replaced more than 6,500 feet of new water mains which added up to $1.7 million.

This project will be laying new, smaller eight-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets by the end of December with final restoration in Spring 2023:

  • Emmett Street
  • Luzerne Street
  • Railroad Avenue
  • 4th Avenue
  • Fellows Street
  • West Elm Street
  • Moir Court
  • Green Street
  • Schlager Street
  • 12th Avenue
  • 13th Avenue
  • 16th Avenue
  • 17th Avenue
  • 21st Avenue

PAW officials said crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with traffic restrictions in place during those times. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, or lower water pressure.

