kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kpic
Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
kpic
Governor Brown visits Cedar Creek Fire camp
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
kezi.com
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
klcc.org
Weather outlook for Cedar Creek Fire prompts "surge task force" for the days ahead
Beginning Saturday, several days of gusty winds and warmer temperatures are expected around the Cedar Creek Fire outside Oakridge. Incident command personnel say they’re prepared. At today’s briefing for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a fire weather outlook showed elevated fire severity including east winds exceeding 20 miles per hour,...
kpic
Weather conditions expected to keep fire behavior limited for Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held on Thursday, September 29, in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge, and will also be available to stream on the Cedar Creek Fire’s Facebook page. Fire officials report that overnight humidity as well as lower temperatures helped keep fire behavior at a...
kpic
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
kpic
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
kpic
Police: Roseburg fugitive arrested after crashing bike, flying 'over his handlebars'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A fugitive with a felony warrant was arrested in Roseburg after he crashed the bicycle he was riding while police were trying to stop him. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed 27-year-old Corey Michael Tate riding a bicycle west on NE Chestnut, and knew he had a felony warrant, a Roseburg Police Department report said.
kpic
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
kpic
Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
kpic
'Stand Down' event Friday in Eugene ready to give back to veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — Giving back to veterans is the idea behind the Lane County Stand Down, which happens Friday at the Lane Events Center. The event offers free resources to any vet that needs them. Our newsroom met one man who has been giving back for years. Chuck Parnell...
kpic
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
kpic
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
COOS BAY, Ore. — UPDATE: (9:53 a.m.) The Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect and has identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. Police say thanks to several tips from the citizens of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide...
kpic
Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
kpic
Workshop aimed at arming students with moves to stop assailants
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A martial arts school in North Bend joins forces with a Coos Bay running shoe store to equip runners and walkers to navigate dangerous encounters. Northwest Martial Arts (NWMA) in North Bend wants to help keep runners and walkers safe while getting in their steps. There's a workshop happening next month designed to teach the moves.
kpic
Oakridge man sentenced in 2021 multiple fatality DUII crash
September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multi-fatality collision in May of 2021. Johnson was arrested December 17, 2021. The collision resulted from Johnson attempting to pass a long line of westbound vehicles on Hwy. 58 in a no pass zone. Johnson was unable to pass all of the traffic, when he attempted to reenter the westbound lanes he had sideswiped another westbound vehicle before colliding head-on with an eastbound car.
kpic
Eugene local jeweler celebrates 100 years of business
EUGENE, Ore. — This weekend, Skeie's Jewelers will be celebrating their 100th anniversary with a store-wide celebration. The celebration will be having champagne, cupcakes, a giveaway as well as the biggest sale in the store's history. All jewelry in the cases will be up to 40% off for the...
kpic
Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
