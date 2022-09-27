ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls boys take fourth at McNeil meet

The Marble Falls Mustang cross country team got a visit by Marble Falls alumni Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Round Rock McNeil meet. “I am sure his presence was inspirational for the team,’’ said Marble Falls Coach Chris Schrader. “The boys Varsity team stepped to the line ready to prove that the hard work has been worth it.’’
Booker Commits to Texas

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV)- Germantown’s Madison Booker has committed to play basketball at Texas. Booker is the state’s highest rated recruit in the 2023 class. The Mavs star player is a 5-star athlete who choose the Longhorns over schools such as Tennessee, Duke, and UCONN.
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
The Cowboy Capital of Texas: Where to stay, eat and play in Bandera

Step back in time to the good old days of Cowboys and the Wild West. Tucked up in the hills, about 54 miles from San Antonio is the small town of Bandera. Known as the Cowboy Capital of Texas, this rustic town is a diamond in the rough.While its appeal can be selective, Texas history is around every corner.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Southwestern University in Georgetown set to build new residence halls, stadiums for students

One project Southwestern University will undertake will update Mood-Bridwell Hall, which houses the Brown College of Arts and Sciences. SU aims to bring newer technologies to the building while maintaining its character and structure. (Rendering courtesy Southwestern University) Southwestern University is preparing to embark on the most aggressive construction and...
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
