ulmwarhawks.com
ULM, Marshall Collide For First Time Saturday at Brown Stadium
ULM (9-2-1 overall, 1-2-0 Sun Belt Conference) vs. Marshall (2-6-2 overall, 1-2-0 Sun Belt Conference) 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1 | Brown Stadium | Monroe, La. MONROE, La. - The ULM soccer team continues Sun Belt Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brown Stadium as they meet Marshall for the first time in program history. Admission costs $5, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.
KTBS
Game of the Week: Arcadia vs. Glenbrook
The H&W Marine PowerSports Game of the Week for September 30 features undefeated Glenbrook (4-0) hosting undefeated Arcadia (4-0) in a matchup of LHSAA District 1-1A teams. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
ulmwarhawks.com
Warhawk Cross Country Heads to Chile Pepper Festival
MONROE, La. – The ULM cross country team is set for its third event of the season, visiting Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival, hosted by Arkansas, Friday evening. The event is on the University of Arkansas cross country course on the University of Arkansas Experimental...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com.
KNOE TV8
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor. Updated: 3 hours ago. West Monroe High School Alumni...
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
Louisiana Living: City of West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Stuart Hodnett, Parks and Recreation Director, and Adrienne LaFrance Wells, Main Street Director, join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living on behalf of the City of West Monroe. Stuart and Adrienne discuss the Celtic Festival and what festivalgoers should expect to see. Watch the clip above for more details on this […]
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KNOE TV8
Tracking Hurricane Ian: to-the-minute updates
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. It is bringing heavy storm damage with threatening winds and more-than-excessive rainfall. Keep checking back with this story to stay updated on Hurricane Ian’s up-to-the-minute impacts. All information comes from official National Weather Service reports. Underneath...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic incident in Grambling leads to two arrests
Grambling police responded to a fight at an Edith Rose Lane residence Wednesday, leading to two arrests. A witness told a responding officer she had seen Joaquin Wix, 25, fighting with a former boyfriend, Latario Davis, 23, in the parking lot. While trying to sort out the situation, officers learned Wix was wanted on three bench warrants from Ruston City Court.
KNOE TV8
Monroe hosts ‘Picnic In The Park’ at Forsythe Park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something to do Thursday, September 29th, stop by the annual Picnic in the Park in Monroe. City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the free event. It kicks off at 6 p.m. at Forsythe Park..
KEDM
Monroe mayor Ellis to testify on Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway merger
(Monroe, LA) Mayor Friday Ellis is set to testify before the Surface Transportation Board about the City of Monroe’s perspective on the public benefits of the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railways. The hearing begins Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and is expected to wrap up...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Being found in Possession of a Suspicious Package Containing Over 2 Pounds of Heroin. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that John Monroe Cameron, 45, of Jena, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph for possession of heroin. Cameron was sentenced to 46 months (3 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.
KNOE TV8
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department says they have established a suspect in the Pecanland Mall shooting that happened on Sept. 24, 2022. The suspect is a juvenile and is wanted for illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and juvenile in possession of a handgun.
72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash
On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - When most people head out to eat, they are looking for great food and a fun atmosphere. The MuleKick at the Murphy Arts District (MAD) in El Dorado fits the bill. There are two locations, and owners Christy Oui and Burt Adams opened the first...
ArkLaMiss Fair returns to the Monroe Civic Center September 30th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a two year hiatus, the ArkLaMiss Fair will be making its triumphant return to the Monroe area on Friday, September 30, 2022. The West Monroe Civitans Club hosts the ArkLaMiss Fair every year in order to raise money for non-profits in the Twin Cities. The absence of the fair for […]
