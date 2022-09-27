ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington, WV

City searching for funding to bring back its most iconic feature

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Mannington is working to bring back one of its most iconic features.

Mayor Lora Michael spoke at a Marion County Commission meeting about rebuilding one of the city’s swinging bridges. The plans include building the bridge to connect the city’s south side district to Water Street.

Mannington’s two swinging bridges were torn down years ago for safety reasons, according to Michael. She said she’s been planning to bring them back for a while now as part of the city’s way of cleaning up and bringing back some of the past.

“I think we’re known for that swinging bridge,” Michael said. “There are kids that walked across that bridge to get their daisy scout badge for bravery and I think that it’s something that’s unique to us.”

Burnt Bridge in Dailey renamed for James ‘Big Jim’ Shaffer

Not only will bringing back the bridge revitalize history but will allow for a more convenient safety route in emergencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoTB9_0iCoEsiZ00
The creek that runs parallel to Water Street in Mannington (WBOY Image)

“If it floods, we can get to the south side on a footbridge where they’re not going to be able to drive into that area on a good flood and we flood quite often here,” Michael said.

Mayor Michael said it will cost around $50,000 for one bridge. If funding is secured, the plans include working with West Virginia-based company, Appalachian Bio Kilns , to use its black locust wood for the bridge.

“Black Locust is the best wood for building. It doesn’t rot, it stays perfect. It doesn’t bend. It doesn’t sway, warp, anything,” Michael said to the commissioners during the meeting.

The Marion County Commissioners did not commit to any financial contributions during the meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dailey, WV
City
Mannington, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ronald McDonald House announces Morgantown expansion project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, which provides housing for families while their children are in the hospital, is doubling in size to provide services to more families. According to a press release sent Friday, CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Marion County Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall

For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Police chief issues warning regarding unsafe parking patterns

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with the Elkins Police Department have taken notice of some disconcerting parking patterns established by motorists throughout the area. The area near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street in Elkins was specifically designated in a Wednesday afternoon statement from Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy