LIV Golf has finalized the format for the $50 million team event that will serve as the finale to the upstart tour's inaugural season. In a letter sent to players Tuesday morning (and confirmed by a press release), the Saudi-backed circuit outlined the operating framework for the Oct. 28-30 tournament at Trump Doral, incorporating a mix of match play and stroke play. At the conclusion of LIV Golf’s seventh event (held in Jeddah in mid-October), the final team standings will determine the No. 1 through 12 seeds for the competition in Miami.

