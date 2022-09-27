Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
LIV Golf radically alters season-ending Team Championship in Miami
LIV Golf has revealed its unique format for the season-ending Team Championship at the Blue Monster, including singles and foursomes matchplay. According to Bob Harig of SI.com, LIV Golf has altered its plans to a three-day event as opposed to featuring just two teams over four days. This is to satisfy the needs of an unnamed broadcaster which is set to strike a deal with the Saudi-backed series.
LIV Golf Tour: Does Branden Grace have a pang of regret? Yes...
Branden Grace, who has played events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, has admitted there was "a pang" of regret at not being able to participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup as he claimed "things have got out of hand". Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir ahead of the Dunhill...
Patrick Reed Refiles $750million Golf Channel Lawsuit
Patrick Reed has refiled his $750million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee, adding a number of other Golf Channel employees, plus the DP World Tour and its commissioner Keith Pelley. Having finally taken a week off from playing, withdrawing from this week’s Dunhill Links Championship after...
PGA Tour Hits Back at LIV Golf with Countersuit
The PGA Tour is striking back against LIV Golf in the courts. A countersuit filed Wednesday spotlights huge bonuses — which reportedly reach $100 million to $200 million for some golfers — paid out by LIV. “LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce Tour members to breach their contracts and...
PGA Tour Continues to Wage War With LIV Golf by Filing Antitrust Countersuit
Hit with an antitrust lawsuit in a Calfornia court in early August by a group of LIV golfers highlighted by Phil Mickelson, who has since dropped out of the suit, the PGA Tour’s countersuit in the matter was filed late Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Accused of being an “entrenched...
LIV Golf announces format for $50 million team-only event at Trump Doral
LIV Golf has finalized the format for the $50 million team event that will serve as the finale to the upstart tour's inaugural season. In a letter sent to players Tuesday morning (and confirmed by a press release), the Saudi-backed circuit outlined the operating framework for the Oct. 28-30 tournament at Trump Doral, incorporating a mix of match play and stroke play. At the conclusion of LIV Golf’s seventh event (held in Jeddah in mid-October), the final team standings will determine the No. 1 through 12 seeds for the competition in Miami.
No Ceasefire, No Peace In LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour
LIV Golf has been on a charm offensive, with chief executive officer Greg Norman wooing Congress and Phil Mickelson urging the PGA Tour to work with, rather than against, the upstart tour. But PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is having “none of it.” With the feuding tours embroiled in a...
PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts
The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies
After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf: "Freeriding off the Tour and its platform"
The PGA Tour's battle with the LIV Golf Invitational Series has taken another dramatic twist, as the established American circuit has filed court documents countersuing their mega-rich rival over "contract interferences". A 72-page lawsuit was filed on Wednesday night. It is the first time that the established American circuit has...
DP World Tour pro LEFT OUT of Dunhill Links for LIV Golf players
DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been left with "a strange taste in his mouth" with LIV Golf players being invited to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while he sits on the sidelines. Lorenzo-Vera, 37, revealed on Twitter that he was the fourth reserve for the popular...
