ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” Winners Revealed on the Show, Including ‘The Voice’ Star Sandy Redd

By Andrew Portugal
talentrecap.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!

Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Reba McEntire Returns to TV Wednesday Night

It's been roughly a decade since Reba McEntire had a main role in a TV series, but the country music icon returns on Wednesday night in Big Sky Season 3. Renamed Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the new episodes will follow Montana cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), interim sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), and P.I. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they work a number of mysterious wilderness cases, which includes a backpacker who has gone missing. Through their search, they meet Sunny Barnes (McEntire), who is the boss of a "family backcountry outfitter business," and who also appears to be inexplicably connected to multiple missing person cases.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Nbc#American#Idol#The Voice#Tiktok
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Gwen Stefani Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut Alongside Blake Shelton

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani delivered her first-ever performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville over the weekend, alongside her husband and fellow coach Blake Shelton. He later tweeted about Stefani’s appearance, sharing that she received two standing ovations. Gwen Stefani Performs at the Grand Ole Opry. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards

On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Kelly Clarkson Cranks Up The Sass For This Must-See Jo Dee Messina Cover

Kelly Clarkson rocked her performance of a ‘90s smash-hit by country music icon Jo Dee Messina. Clarkson covered “Bye Bye” during the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (September 28), and fans couldn’t get enough of her spin on the high-energy breakup anthem, opting that she’s given a man too much time to make up his mind:
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions

The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy