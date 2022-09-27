Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” Winners Revealed on the Show, Including ‘The Voice’ Star Sandy Redd

Read full article on original website
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Popculture
Reba McEntire Returns to TV Wednesday Night
It's been roughly a decade since Reba McEntire had a main role in a TV series, but the country music icon returns on Wednesday night in Big Sky Season 3. Renamed Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the new episodes will follow Montana cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), interim sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), and P.I. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they work a number of mysterious wilderness cases, which includes a backpacker who has gone missing. Through their search, they meet Sunny Barnes (McEntire), who is the boss of a "family backcountry outfitter business," and who also appears to be inexplicably connected to multiple missing person cases.
'The Voice': John Legend nabs 'one of the best singers in the competition' by blocking Blake Shelton
John Legend was quick to use his block button on Blake Shelton on Tuesday night, dashing his hopes of snagging country singer Peyton Aldridge.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
talentrecap.com
Gwen Stefani Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut Alongside Blake Shelton
The Voice coach Gwen Stefani delivered her first-ever performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville over the weekend, alongside her husband and fellow coach Blake Shelton. He later tweeted about Stefani’s appearance, sharing that she received two standing ovations. Gwen Stefani Performs at the Grand Ole Opry. In...
Watch John Legend Block Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ to Get a Country Crooner on His Team!
The Blind Auditions are turning into battle rounds as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello use any means at their disposal to get the best possible artists for their teams, and the Block is one of those weapons!. The final artist of the night tonight was...
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Wayne Brady Predicted to Win Mirrorball After Elvis Night Performance
Fans predict Wayne Brady will take home the Mirrorball after his Elvis night performance, plus who improved most after the premiere.
HGTV Star David Visentin Has Earned a Massive Net Worth! See How Much Money He Makes
It pays to be a real estate mogul on television! Love It or List It host David Visentin has made quite an impressive net worth from starring on the HGTV series since 2008. Keep scrolling to see how much money he earns. What Is David Visentin’s Net Worth?. David...
Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Crushes Cover Of Faith Hill’s “Breathe”
Kelly Clarkson can sing absolutely anything. She always comes through with fantastic country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show, and this performance is certainly no different. She took the stage to perform Faith Hill’s mega #1 hit “Breathe,” and she’s probably one of the only vocalists on the...
iheart.com
Kelly Clarkson Cranks Up The Sass For This Must-See Jo Dee Messina Cover
Kelly Clarkson rocked her performance of a ‘90s smash-hit by country music icon Jo Dee Messina. Clarkson covered “Bye Bye” during the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (September 28), and fans couldn’t get enough of her spin on the high-energy breakup anthem, opting that she’s given a man too much time to make up his mind:
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions
The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
