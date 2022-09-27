ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
KIDS
wonkhe.com

Is the student experience out of time?

I tend to use bouts of insomnia to clear out my spam/junk folder, and the other day in amongst the dredge was a tool that promised to make me “at least 15 per cent more efficient” at handling my email. It’s obviously moot as to whether or not...
EDUCATION
wonkhe.com

How should universities act to alleviate the cost of living crisis?

We don’t tend to “do” single university case studies here on Wonkhe - we’re much more into general policy issues, and even when we do it’s usually about something that's gone wrong where there are hopefully lessons for everyone else. It’s also worth saying that...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packed Lunch#Food Banks#Poverty#Food Security
The Independent

A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their teen to drink responsibly?

As children get older and start showing an interest in ‘grown-up’ pursuits like drinking alcohol, it can be hard for parents to know where to draw the line.Do they try to ban their kids from drinking alcohol until they’re 18, or follow the more relaxed European approach and maybe let them have a little wine mixed with water at first, before eventually allowing the odd glass of wine at dinner?It’s an approach favoured by increasing numbers of parents – indeed, new NHS figures suggest that while similar numbers of 11-15 year-olds had drunk alcohol in 2021 compared to 2018, more...
KIDS
wonkhe.com

Listening to staff experiences of social class

There's new research out on how social class impacts on staff. UCU has published The impact of social class on experiences of working in post-16 education, drawing on responses from just shy of 4,000 members in higher and further education. The survey finds that members “believe that social class impacts experiences of working in the post-16 sector”, and that this belief is more prevalent in those from working-class backgrounds, those in higher education, and those with protected characteristics.
EDUCATION
BBC

Worcestershire heads' 'grave concerns' over school funding

A network of school leaders in Worcestershire has expressed "grave concerns" about an "immediate funding crisis" caused by staff pay rises. In a letter to MPs, the Worcestershire Association of Secondary Head Teachers said the 5% increase was "significantly higher" than budgeted for. Schools faced a choice between cuts to...
EDUCATION
Psych Centra

How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips

Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy