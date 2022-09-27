As children get older and start showing an interest in ‘grown-up’ pursuits like drinking alcohol, it can be hard for parents to know where to draw the line.Do they try to ban their kids from drinking alcohol until they’re 18, or follow the more relaxed European approach and maybe let them have a little wine mixed with water at first, before eventually allowing the odd glass of wine at dinner?It’s an approach favoured by increasing numbers of parents – indeed, new NHS figures suggest that while similar numbers of 11-15 year-olds had drunk alcohol in 2021 compared to 2018, more...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO