Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
Yardbarker
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 4 QB Breakdown: Derek Carr vs. Russell Wilson
Coming into Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking right down the barrel at the possibility of an 0-4 record. The team that stands in the way of their first win will be the Denver Broncos. Denver, in a way, has also been disappointing. Their offense has been disheartening as a whole, but at the end of the day, they still sport a winning record at 2-1. The two quarterbacks at the helm of these disappointing offenses? Derek Carr and Russell Wilson.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Packers.com
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired
The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
Miami Herald
Unaffiliated consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check reportedly fired
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association, according to multiple reports, after the union found the person made multiple mistakes in the evaluation.
NFL Analysis Network
Broncos Accomplished Something Extremely Rare In Week 3 vs. 49ers
Through the first three weeks of the Nathaniel Hackett era of the Denver Broncos, things have not gone smoothly. The offense looks like a mess and Hackett has struggled to adjust to his role as head coach. Despite all of the negativity surrounding the franchise currently, they are sitting pretty...
