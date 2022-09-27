ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

CBS LA

Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility

Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work

An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
WELD COUNTY, CO
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Romance novel model pleads guilty to dragging DC police officer into Jan 6 crowd that brutally assaulted him

A romance novel cover model has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a fellow rioter.He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Colorado Man Who Killed His Mom and Said He ‘Did What He Had to Do’ Is Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars

A 43-year-old Colorado man is set to spend several decades behind bars for fatally shooting his 67-year-old mother inside of her home more than two years ago. An Arapahoe County judge on Thursday ordered Tyrone L. Garth to serve a sentence of 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for killing Mae Rose Garth in 2020, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
Complex

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized

Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
U.S. POLITICS
OK! Magazine

Lori Vallow's Ex Sister-In-Law Carried A Pistol Around 24/7 Out Of Fear She Was On Alleged Killer's Hit List

Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of the the late JJ Vallow, admitted she used to be deathly afraid that her former sister-in-law — Lori Vallow, the woman accused of murdering two of her children in a cult-like ritual — was going to kill her. So much so, Woodcock began bringing a weapon with her wherever she went."I would carry my pistol from room to room, so if I went in the shower or something, I'd put the pistol on the counter," she spilled. "If I was in the living room watching TV it would be on the table right next to...
