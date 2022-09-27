Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility
Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
Sheriff’s Deputy In Shocking Colorado Shooting Was Already Being Sued For Excessive Force
Andrew Buen, the Clear Creek County deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in June, was accused of choking and kneeling on a man in 2019.
Illegal immigrant accused of killing female Colorado sheriff's deputy, 24, in drunken hit-and-run smash as she was riding her motorcycle to work
An illegal immigrant was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy in a hit-and-run. Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, identified by police as 'in his late 30s,' was arrested in the death of Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say they have...
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romance novel model pleads guilty to dragging DC police officer into Jan 6 crowd that brutally assaulted him
A romance novel cover model has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a fellow rioter.He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Shooter Receives Maximum Prison Sentence for Jealousy-Fueled Murder After Pleading Guilty But Mentally Ill
Months after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana woman was sentenced to the maximum punishment for shooting and killing Shelby Erin von Holdt. Indiana court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Valerie Rose Hardiek admitted guilt in July and was sentenced last Friday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
Colorado Man Who Killed His Mom and Said He ‘Did What He Had to Do’ Is Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars
A 43-year-old Colorado man is set to spend several decades behind bars for fatally shooting his 67-year-old mother inside of her home more than two years ago. An Arapahoe County judge on Thursday ordered Tyrone L. Garth to serve a sentence of 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for killing Mae Rose Garth in 2020, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Complex
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Lori Vallow's Ex Sister-In-Law Carried A Pistol Around 24/7 Out Of Fear She Was On Alleged Killer's Hit List
Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of the the late JJ Vallow, admitted she used to be deathly afraid that her former sister-in-law — Lori Vallow, the woman accused of murdering two of her children in a cult-like ritual — was going to kill her. So much so, Woodcock began bringing a weapon with her wherever she went."I would carry my pistol from room to room, so if I went in the shower or something, I'd put the pistol on the counter," she spilled. "If I was in the living room watching TV it would be on the table right next to...
Texas mother who sued the city of Fort Worth over violent 2016 arrest by police officer awarded $150,000 after lengthy legal battle
Fort Worth, Texas, agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig after she was arrested in 2016 after they called the police on her white neighbor, who she said choked her son for littering.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
A 74-year-old convenience store clerk was caught on video defending herself from a robber during a shift, but her boss said he didn't believe it happened the way she described it and fired her, she said
Mary Moreno said her boss insisted that she apologize when she told him what happened the night of the robbery. But Moreno refused and was fired.
Comments / 0