Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Youth Emergency Services about the annual fundraising event, Dance for a Chance. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cut off for purchasing tickets is Monday, Oct. 3. Find out more event details in the interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora didn’t return from her job in the community Friday night. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person is injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital. Police say the person has critical injuries. This is a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans

An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
BELLEVUE, NE
Wichita Eagle

Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued

A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Prayer walk Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School. "He was a good person to talk to. He actually always had peoples' backs. He...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19

Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Protected bike lane in Omaha to stay in place

Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Friday Night Fever: Westside vs...
OMAHA, NE

