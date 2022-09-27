Read full article on original website
Meet Bruce Nolan, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Bruce Nolan is a B-E-A-utiful two-year-old Boxer/American bulldog mix. Does he have the same powers as Bruce Almighty? Maybe. We can't tell you that. What we can tell...
Chava the French Bulldog available for adoption after tough past in puppy mill
Chava is an energetic, inquisitive, loving Frenchie who had a tough past in a puppy mill. She's now available for adoption through Hands, Hearts & Paws, a foster home-based dog rescue in Omaha.
Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Youth Emergency Services about the annual fundraising event, Dance for a Chance. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cut off for purchasing tickets is Monday, Oct. 3. Find out more event details in the interview!
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora didn’t return from her job in the community Friday night. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services,...
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha Police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the...
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person is injured after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital. Police say the person has critical injuries. This is a...
Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans
An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued
A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
Free and affordable weekend fun around the Omaha metro area
This weekend there are several gatherings, festivals and fall activities in and around the Omaha metro area. Here are a few activities rounded up by the staff at 3 News Now.
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Prayer walk Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School. "He was a good person to talk to. He actually always had peoples' backs. He...
Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
BREAKING: Protected bike lane in Omaha to stay in place
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Friday Night Fever: Westside vs...
