ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Bringing the breeze back on Sunday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures in the low 60s by the time folks head home from the football games. With skies clearing overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Saturday starts off quite cool for this time of...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Cool couple nights for football

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a bit breezy and very cool. With the breeze out of the north and temperatures in the 60s this evening, it might be a good idea to take a light jacket or hoodie with you to the Thursday night football games. Expect lows to be in the middle 50s area-wide late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dry and seasonable weather is here to stay!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will feature another round of partly cloudy skies and winds on the breezy side at times. Highs will be below average once again as most locations top out near the 80-degree mark. Saturday will be our first day in a while where our forecast...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
wtvy.com

Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiregrass
wtvy.com

Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for September 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature another round of partly cloudy skies and winds on the breezy side at times. Highs will be below average once again as most locations top out near the 80-degree mark.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will be performing local sewer rehabilitation work starting in October. L & K Construction will begin sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work on Monday, October 3rd, through Friday, October 7th, weather permitting. The following areas will be under repair:. Osceola...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wtvy.com

NWS issues “Red Flag Warning” for most of the state

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service of Tallahassee has issued a “Red Flag Warning” which went into effect around 3pm Tuesday afternoon lasting until 7pm Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning will continue into Wednesday starting at noon and lasting until 8pm. What is a Red Flag...
DOTHAN, AL
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. President of Pea River...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wvtm13.com

Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama

Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy