Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Bringing the breeze back on Sunday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures in the low 60s by the time folks head home from the football games. With skies clearing overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Saturday starts off quite cool for this time of...
wdhn.com
Cool couple nights for football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a bit breezy and very cool. With the breeze out of the north and temperatures in the 60s this evening, it might be a good idea to take a light jacket or hoodie with you to the Thursday night football games. Expect lows to be in the middle 50s area-wide late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
wtvy.com
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
wdhn.com
Dry and seasonable weather is here to stay!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will feature another round of partly cloudy skies and winds on the breezy side at times. Highs will be below average once again as most locations top out near the 80-degree mark. Saturday will be our first day in a while where our forecast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
wdhn.com
Logistical issues delay power crew from traveling to Florida for hurricane relief
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After Hurricane Ian demolished the Fort Myers area, Pea River Electric Cooperative spent the past few days preparing like other power cooperatives do for the call to help clean up the aftermath. “Start trying to get our trucks ready and make sure everything on them...
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature another round of partly cloudy skies and winds on the breezy side at times. Highs will be below average once again as most locations top out near the 80-degree mark.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will be performing local sewer rehabilitation work starting in October. L & K Construction will begin sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work on Monday, October 3rd, through Friday, October 7th, weather permitting. The following areas will be under repair:. Osceola...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
NWS issues “Red Flag Warning” for most of the state
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service of Tallahassee has issued a “Red Flag Warning” which went into effect around 3pm Tuesday afternoon lasting until 7pm Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning will continue into Wednesday starting at noon and lasting until 8pm. What is a Red Flag...
weisradio.com
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
wtvy.com
Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. President of Pea River...
utv44.com
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
wvtm13.com
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama
Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
Deadly Alligators Could Land On Your Home Due To Storms
In Alabama, we have to worry about severe weather it feels like year-round. One day we can have great weather and the next, we're on alert for possible hurricanes or even tornadoes. With all the preparation we do, there's still one thing we're most likely not getting ready for because...
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
Comments / 0